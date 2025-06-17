Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Warren Buffett: Wie Fehler seine Anlagestrategie geprägt haben
NVIDIA-CEO überrascht mit neuer Einschätzung: Quantencomputing im Aufwind
SEC unter Druck: Interner und externer Widerstand gegen neue Krypto-Linie
Aktien von Deutscher Telekom und T-Mobile unter Druck: SoftBank reduziert Aktienbestand bei T-Mobile US
Verve-Aktie schiesst rund 80 Prozent hoch: Eli Lilly plant Milliardenübernahme
New Zealand Has NZ$5.5 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - New Zealand had a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

The current account deficit for the year ended March 2025 narrowed to NZ$24.7 billion (5.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) compared with the NZ$27.6 billion deficit for the March 2024 year (6.6 percent of GDP).

The seasonally adjusted goods deficit narrowed to NZ$574 million, while services moved from a surplus to a deficit of NZ$645 million.

The primary income deficit widened to NZ$4.2 billion, while the financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$4.2 billion.

The annual current account deficit in the year ended 31 March 2025 was NZ$24.7 billion (5.7 percent of GDP).

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

