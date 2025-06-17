New Zealand Has NZ$5.5 Billion Current Account Shortfall

(RTTNews) - New Zealand had a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$5.5 billion in the first quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

The current account deficit for the year ended March 2025 narrowed to NZ$24.7 billion (5.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP)) compared with the NZ$27.6 billion deficit for the March 2024 year (6.6 percent of GDP).

The seasonally adjusted goods deficit narrowed to NZ$574 million, while services moved from a surplus to a deficit of NZ$645 million.

The primary income deficit widened to NZ$4.2 billion, while the financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$4.2 billion.

