13.07.2025 23:59:44

China Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - China will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

Imports are expected to rise 1.3 percent on year after slipping 3.4 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.0 percent, up from 4.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $109.00 billion, up from $103.22 billion a month earlier.

Singapore will provide preliminary Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.7 percent on quarter and 3.5 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent quarterly contraction and the 3.9 percent annual increase in the three months prior.

Japan will release May figures for core machinery orders, industrial production and the tertiary industry activity index. Core machinery orders are tipped to slip 1.5 percent on month and rise 3.4 percent on year after tumbling 9.1 percent on month and gaining 6.6 percent on year in April. The tertiary industry index had a reading of -10.90 in the previous month.

New Zealand will see June results for electronic card retail sales and for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ. In May, card sales were down 0.2 percent on month and up 0.9 percent on year, while the PSI reading was 44.0.

