30.05.2025 11:31:50

AMINA Bank: AMINA Bank Emerges as Switzerland's Fastest-Growing Crypto Bank

Record Growth Validates Strategic Transformation in Crypto Banking

AMINA Bank has announced record-breaking 2024 performance results, cementing its position as Switzerland's fastest-growing crypto bank with a remarkable 69% revenue surge to $40.4 million and 136% growth in assets under management to $4.2 billion.

Strategic Vision Delivers Results

The exceptional results validate AMINA’s strategic transformation toward a globally minded, client-first crypto banking leader. The bank achieved quarterly profitability in Q4 2024 while maintaining a self-funded growth approach - operating without external capital raises for three consecutive years.

Global Expansion Accelerates

Year over year, international growth has been substantial, with Abu Dhabi operations growing 150%, Hong Kong revenue accelerating by 570%, and banking revenue doubling across all jurisdictions. AMINA operates from regulated hubs in Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong, offering 24/7 trading capabilities and banking-grade custody solutions.

Building Essential Networks and Infrastructure

AMINA has established itself as an essential infrastructure provider during crypto's institutional adoption wave, attracting almost 20 B2B2C partnerships with some of Europe's largest private banks. Our partnerships with major players in Web3 and traditional finance have reinforced our position as a key bridge between traditional and digital finance.

Technology-First Future

Significant technology investments under new CTO leadership have developed proprietary platforms launching in H2 2025. Built on scalable, API-driven architecture, these systems support B2C, B2B, and B2B2C models while ensuring rapid adaptability to market demands.

Operational Excellence and Financial Strength Underpins Growth

The bank has maintained zero defaults in our lending book over five years of operations, placing the bank at a sustainable competitive advantage. AMINA's robust financial position includes a 228% liquidity coverage ratio and 34% capital ratio - both exceeding regulatory requirements. This foundation supports AMINA's ambitious 2025 targets, including reaching 30 B2B2C partners and sustained profitability.

Read the full press release

