Top News
Evonik-Aktie verliert dennoch: Evonik setzt sich Ziel - EBITDA-Steigerung bis 2027 um 1 Milliarde Euro
Hedgefonds-Manager Benton bullish für NVIDIA-Aktie - skeptisch bei Apple und Google
Sanofi-Aktie tiefer: Sanofi stärkt Neurologie-Portfolio mit Übernahme von Vigil Neuroscience
Telekom-Aktie verliert: Neuer Vorstand bei der Telekom - Abdu Mudesir löst Claudia Nemat ab
Metaplanet-Aktie nach Bitcoin-Käufen und Shortsqueeze mit Kurssprung - neuer Hype wie bei GameStop?
22.05.2025 15:31:36

Zraox Smart Matching 2.0: High Concurrency and Low Latency, Leading the New Era of Exceptional Trading

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the global digital asset trading platform Zraox announced the launch of its intelligent matching engine, ZraoxMatch 2.0, elevating the platform matching performance and market response speed to new heights. Utilizing distributed memory processing and adaptive scheduling algorithms, ZraoxMatch 2.0 achieves millisecond latency and extremely high transaction rates in high-concurrency scenarios, creating an unprecedented efficient trading environment for global users, institutional investors, and quantitative teams.

ZraoxMatch 2.0 can process 2.5 million orders per second per node, ensuring stability and low latency in order matching even during periods of extreme market volatility or concentrated large-scale transactions. Through deep optimization of memory-level computation and multithreaded parallel processing, the system significantly reduces slippage risk, ensures trading depth, and enhances the market execution capabilities of high-frequency trading (HFT) strategies.

"ZraoxMatch 2.0 integrates memory-based computing, distributed clustering, and intelligent scheduling, designed specifically for extreme market conditions and large-scale trading needs," said Dr. Emily Zhang, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Zraox. "It effectively addresses slippage challenges in large trades and offers millisecond order response and strategic deployment advantages for high-frequency speculation and quantitative trading teams."

In addition to significantly upgrading core matching capabilities, Zraox offers advanced traders flexible API interfaces and real-time visualization dashboards, supporting custom strategies and multi-dimensional statistical monitoring. The platform incorporates adaptive mechanisms into the engine framework, dynamically adjusting matching strategies based on current market activity to optimize resource allocation and trading liquidity. For professional users with higher requirements, Zraox provides dedicated access and VIP channels to ensure millisecond execution efficiency in fast-paced markets.

ZraoxMatch 2.0’s launch highlights Zraox’s technical innovation and delivers significant benefits to all traders. Large-order executors can control entry costs with high concurrency and low slippage, while high-frequency quantitative teams can seize more arbitrage opportunities in extreme markets with millisecond latency and highly flexible interface systems. Through continuous updates and iterations, Zraox consistently provides a stable and efficient advanced trading environment for global market participants.

Looking ahead, Zraox plans to further expand ZraoxMatch technology in derivatives trading, cross-chain asset interoperability, and other emerging application areas, while deepening cooperation with international auditing and security institutions to maintain the industry-leading position of the matching engine in security and performance.



Contact Person: Paul Richter
Email:support@zraox.org
Website:https://www.zraox.org

