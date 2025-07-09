Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 0.3%  SPI 16’680 0.3%  Dow 44’458 0.5%  DAX 24’550 1.4%  Euro 0.9304 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’446 1.4%  Gold 3’314 0.4%  Bitcoin 88’102 1.6%  Dollar 0.7939 -0.3%  Öl 70.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Roche1203204Clara Technologies131810301UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528
Top News
Krypto statt PayPal? Kraken startet Angriff mit neuer Zahlungs-App
Geldpolitik und Regulierung als Treiber: So können Anleger mit Finanz-ETFs profitieren
Halbleiter-ETFs: Zwischen Trump-Zöllen und KI-Boom
Ausblick: Gerresheimer präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
HSBC-Analysten warnen vor Ende der Goldpreis-Rally
Suche...
10.07.2025 01:02:52

Win Streak May Continue For South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 80 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just beneath the 3,135-point plateau and it may extend its gains again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is generally positive, with technology stocks likely to lead the way higher. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher again on Wednesday following mixed performances from the technology and industrial stocks, while the financial sector was down on profit taking.

For the day, the index gained 18.79 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 3,133.74. Volume was 637.3 million shares worth 12.5 trillion won. There were 698 gainers and 199 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial tumbled 1.83 percent, while KB Financial tanked 2.95 percent, Hana Financial shed 0.42 percent, Samsung Electronics retreated 1.63 percent, Samsung SDI surrendered 2.80 percent, LG Electronics perked 0.14 percent, SK Hynix fell 0.35 percent, Naver retreated 1.55 percent, LG Chem soared 3.80 percent, SK Innovation spiked 2.92 percent, POSCO Holdings rose 0.32 percent, SK Telecom improved 0.73 percent, KEPCO stumbled 2.85 percent, Hyundai Mobis rallied 1.48 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 0.71 percent, Kia Motors added 0.50 percent and Lotte Chemical was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session, ending with modest gains.

The Dow jumped 217.54 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 44,458.30, while the NASDAQ rallied 192.88 points or 0.94 percent to end at 20,611.34 and the S&P 500 added 37.74 points or 0.61 percent to close at 6,263.26.

The strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about a potential trade deal between the U.S. and the European Union.

Nvidia (NVDA) helped lead the markets higher, with the AI darling jumping by 1.8 percent and briefly becoming the first company to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its June monetary policy meeting, which revealed most participants generally agree the central bank is well positioned to wait for more clarity on the outlook for inflation and the economy before adjusting interest rates.

Crude oil price inched higher on Wednesday, as Saudi projections for increased demand were offset by a jump in U.S. oil inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery ticked higher by $0.05 to settle at $68.38 per barrel.

Closer to home, the Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting today and then announce its decision on interest rates; the BoK is expected to keep its benchmark lending rate steady at 2.50 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Thomas Wille, Chief Investment Officer bei Copernicus Wealth Management, ist seit über drei Jahrzehnten an den globalen Kapitalmärkten aktiv. Im exklusiven Interview mit dem BX Morning Call spricht er über seine Erfahrungen durch Finanzkrisen, neue Marktzyklen und die Kunst, Anlagestrategien langfristig erfolgreich umzusetzen.

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall begrüssen wir Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, Thomas Wille. Sie sprechen über die Bedeutung massgeschneiderter Investmentlösungen, den wachsenden Stellenwert alternativer Anlageklassen wie Gold, Private Markets und Krypto, sowie über die Herausforderungen in einem dynamischen Marktumfeld. Thomas Wille gibt Einblicke in seine Sicht auf die aktuelle Marktlage, seine Einschätzung zu Zinsen, Inflation, USD vs CHF – und er verrät, wie er persönlich investiert.

Ausserdem: Welche Rolle spielt Digitalisierung in der Vermögensverwaltung? Und welche Prinzipien sind heute entscheidend, um in der Vermögensverwaltung erfolgreich zu sein?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.07.25 Logo WHS Deribit-Übernahme, S&P 500 & USDC: Coinbase mit Turbo in die Zukunft?
09.07.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09.07.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 09. Juli 2025
09.07.25 SMI-Anleger warten auf Handelsdeal
09.07.25 «Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
09.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Rekordhoch im Blick
08.07.25 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
08.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’502.81 19.04 BKISYU
Short 12’731.92 13.87 U80SSU
Short 13’223.41 8.82 BK6SXU
SMI-Kurs: 12’006.86 09.07.2025 17:30:41
Long 11’467.44 18.75 BH2SIU
Long 11’221.87 13.56 BEFSQU
Long 10’728.04 8.73 BCHSCU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Almonty Industries plant NASDAQ-Listing: US-Börsengang als Wachstumstreiber
KI-Fantasie beflügelt: Clara Technologies-Aktie steigt in einer Woche um mehr als 40 %
HSBC-Analysten warnen vor Ende der Goldpreis-Rally
Bitcoin Kurs Prognose: Könnte der Preis jetzt auf 180.000 US Dollar steigen?
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Erstes Unternehmen mit über 4 Billionen Dollar Börsenwert - Aktien von Microsoft & Broadcom mit neuen Rekorden
DocMorris Aktie News: DocMorris verteuert sich am Mittwochmittag kräftig
Clara Technologies-Aktie steigt: Neue Partnerschaft sorgt für Kurssprung
Verona Pharma-Aktie mit Höhenflug: Merck & Co. übernimmt Verona Pharma für 10 Milliarden Dollar
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien von Commerzbank und UniCredit fester: UniCredit wird grösster Aktionär - Kartellamt würde Übernahme wohl nicht verhindern

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}