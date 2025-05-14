Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’165 -0.4%  SPI 16’676 -0.3%  Dow 42’140 -0.6%  DAX 23’639 0.3%  Euro 0.9393 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’416 0.4%  Gold 3’235 -0.4%  Bitcoin 87’216 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8395 0.0%  Öl 66.3 -0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Ausblick: Siemens vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Ausblick: Alibaba legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Gerüchteküche um NVIDIA-Aktie brodelt: Setzt der Chipgigant bald auch auf Bitcoin?
Brenntag enttäuscht Erwartungen
Fraport zieht im April mehr Passagiere an
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.05.2025 08:00:00

Voting Rights and Shares Capital of the Company

Nanobiotix
3.32 EUR 0.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

In accordance with articles L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

PARIS, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Market: Euronext Paris / Nasdaq
Euronext Compartment: B
ISIN code: FR0011341205
Nasdaq: NBTX
Bloomberg: NANO:FP
Reuters: NANO.PA
Website: www.nanobiotix.com

Date


Number of Shares Outstanding


Total number of voting rights
Total voting rights, theoretical1Total voting rights,
exercisable2
April 30, 202547,426,85149,535,88349,513,765

About NANOBIOTIX

Nanobiotix is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company pioneering disruptive, physics-based therapeutic approaches to revolutionize treatment outcomes for millions of patients; supported by people committed to making a difference for humanity. The Company’s philosophy is rooted in the concept of pushing past the boundaries of what is known to expand possibilities for human life.

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is headquartered in Paris, France and is listed on Euronext Paris since 2012 and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in New York City since December 2020. The Company has subsidiaries in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States) amongst other locations.

Nanobiotix is the owner of more than 25 patent families associated with three (3) nanotechnology platforms with applications in 1) oncology; 2) bioavailability and biodistribution; and 3) disorders of the central nervous system.

For more information about Nanobiotix, visit us at www.nanobiotix.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Nanobiotix 
Communications Department
Brandon Owens
VP, Communications
+1 (617) 852-4835
contact@nanobiotix.com		Investor Relations Department
Ricky Bhajun
Director, Investor Relations
investors@nanobiotix.com		 
Media Relations 


France – HARDY
Caroline Hardy
+33 06 70 33 49 50
carolinehardy@outlook.fr

Global – uncapped
Becky Lauer
+1 (646) 286-0057
uncappednanobiotix@uncappedcommunications.com		 

1 The total number of theoretical (or "gross”) voting rights is used as the basis for calculating threshold crossings. In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including those for which voting rights have been suspended.

2 The total number of exercisable at a shareholders’ meeting (or "net”) voting rights is calculated without taking into account shares for which voting rights have been suspended as shares held in treasury by the Company. It is released in order to ensure that the public is properly informed.

Attachments


Nachrichten zu Nanobiotix SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten