|
17.04.2025 19:00:03
u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2025
|
u-blox AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Thalwil, Switzerland – 17 April 2025 – u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at yesterday’s Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2025, held in Horgen.
Shareholders re-elected André Müller as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ulrich Looser, Markus Borchert, Karin Sonnenmoser, Elke Eckstein, and Fabian Rauch were also confirmed as members until the end of the next annual general meeting. In addition, Ulrich Looser and Markus Borchert were re-elected to the Nomination, Compensation and Sustainability Committee.
The compensation report 2024 was approved in an advisory vote by a vast majority of shareholders. Shareholders also approved the maximum total compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee (unchanged versus last year).
For the full minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2025, please click here.
For further information, please contact:
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram - to shape a precise future.
Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.
Disclaimer
End of Media Release
