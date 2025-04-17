Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'661 0.5%  SPI 15'705 0.5%  Dow 39'278 -1.0%  DAX 21'206 -0.5%  Euro 0.9319 0.5%  EStoxx50 4'935 -0.6%  Gold 3'320 -0.7%  Bitcoin 69'830 2.1%  Dollar 0.8212 1.0%  Öl 68.0 2.9% 
17.04.2025 19:00:03

u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2025

u-blox
69.66 CHF 4.15%
u-blox AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM
u-blox shareholders approve all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at the Ordinary General Meeting 2025

17.04.2025 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Thalwil, Switzerland – 17 April 2025u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that shareholders approved all motions proposed by the Board of Directors at yesterday’s Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2025, held in Horgen.

Shareholders re-elected André Müller as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Ulrich Looser, Markus Borchert, Karin Sonnenmoser, Elke Eckstein, and Fabian Rauch were also confirmed as members until the end of the next annual general meeting. In addition, Ulrich Looser and Markus Borchert were re-elected to the Nomination, Compensation and Sustainability Committee.

The compensation report 2024 was approved in an advisory vote by a vast majority of shareholders. Shareholders also approved the maximum total compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee (unchanged versus last year).

For the full minutes of the Annual General Meeting 2025, please click here.

<div>  <p><span><span><span style="font-weight: bold;">For further information, please contact:</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_6 --></p> <p> </p> <table cellspacing="0" cellpadding="0" border="0"><tbody><tr><td><span><span><strong>Investor Relations</strong></span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Rafael Duarte</span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span>Phone: +41 43 547 0693</span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr><tr><td><span><span><a href="mailto:rafael.duarte@u-blox.com" style="text-decoration: underline;">rafael.duarte@u-blox.com</a></span></span></td> <td> </td> <td> </td> </tr></tbody></table></div> </div><div id="5d84a76d-11fb-44fd-b29a-0ae54621c3e2" markup="footer"><!-- sh_cad_7 --><p><span><span>u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram - to shape a precise future. <br/><span>(<a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3269a4a9d550ad3101ca61d6fb1c807c&application_id=2120548&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">www.u-blox.com</a>)</span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_8 --></p> <p><span><span> </span></span></p> <p><span><span><span>Join us on social media - <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=038d74f8156865bcb765057e289aaee2&application_id=2120548&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">X</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=99a4054bbe8b8f79fe108c7fb69c46c3&application_id=2120548&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">Facebook</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=60b9c5e734211f8da674a8446391f2e3&application_id=2120548&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">YouTube</a>, <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=43658f74086f6e52f3b4277a9d96c1eb&application_id=2120548&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">LinkedIn</a> and <a href="https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b2310a66a42be9dc3078b7e80159c695&application_id=2120548&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6&application_name=news" style="text-decoration: underline;">Instagram</a>. </span></span></span><!-- sh_cad_9 --></p> </div><div id="f0dd079e-9adf-4bcc-b6f0-68cf84b840cc" markup="disclaimer"><p><span><span><strong>Disclaimer</strong><br/> This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.</span></span><!-- sh_cad_10 --></p> </div></div> <br/><hr/><p> End of Media Release<br/></p> <hr/></td> </tr></table><table cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Language:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">English</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Company:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">u-blox AG</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Zürcherstrasse 68</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">8800 Thalwil</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top"/> <td align="left" valign="top">Switzerland</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Phone:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 44 722 74 44</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Fax:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">+41 44 722 74 47</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">E-mail:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">ir@u-blox.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">Internet:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">www.u-blox.com</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">ISIN:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">CH0033361673</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top">Listed:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">SIX Swiss Exchange</td> </tr><tr><td align="left" valign="top" nowrap="nowrap">EQS News ID:</td> <td align="left" valign="top">2120548</td> </tr></table><br/><table border="0" cellpadding="0" cellspacing="0"><tr><td align="left" valign="top" colspan="2"/> 2120548  17.04.2025 CET/CEST 