07.04.2025 11:07:02
Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 March to Friday 4 April, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|28,996
|349,411,640
|31 March 2025
|750
|11,834.0400
|8,875,530
|1 April 2025
|750
|11,918.3867
|8,938,790
|2 April 2025
|900
|11,665.8556
|10,499,270
|3 April 2025
|1,150
|10,672.4435
|12,273,310
|4 April 2025
|1,200
|9,987.0167
|11,984,420
|Total 31 March – 4 April 2025
|4,750
|52,571,320
|Accumulated under the program
|33,746
|401,982,960
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|164,040
|2,014,167,466
|31 March 2025
|3,760
|12,037.7101
|45,261,790
|1 April 2025
|3,760
|12,080.1649
|45,421,420
|2 April 2025
|4,525
|11,844.9050
|53,598,195
|3 April 2025
|5,765
|10,787.2437
|62,188,460
|4 April 2025
|6,013
|10,057.7391
|60,477,185
|Total 31 March – 4 April 2025
|23,823
|266,947,050
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,116
|11,205.7583
|34,917,143
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|190,979
|2,316,031,659
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 33,746 A shares and 298,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.10% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 7 April, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2025
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 14 2025
