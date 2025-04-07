Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 March to Friday 4 April, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 28,996 349,411,640 31 March 2025 750 11,834.0400 8,875,530 1 April 2025 750 11,918.3867 8,938,790 2 April 2025 900 11,665.8556 10,499,270 3 April 2025 1,150 10,672.4435 12,273,310 4 April 2025 1,200 9,987.0167 11,984,420 Total 31 March – 4 April 2025 4,750 52,571,320 Accumulated under the program 33,746 401,982,960 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 164,040 2,014,167,466 31 March 2025 3,760 12,037.7101 45,261,790 1 April 2025 3,760 12,080.1649 45,421,420 2 April 2025 4,525 11,844.9050 53,598,195 3 April 2025 5,765 10,787.2437 62,188,460 4 April 2025 6,013 10,057.7391 60,477,185 Total 31 March – 4 April 2025 23,823 266,947,050 Bought from the Foundation* 3,116 11,205.7583 34,917,143 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 190,979 2,316,031,659

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 33,746 A shares and 298,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.10% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.





Copenhagen, 7 April, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





