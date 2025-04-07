Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10’968 -5.9%  SPI 14’691 -5.5%  Dow 38’315 -5.5%  DAX 19’356 -6.2%  Euro 0.9340 -1.1%  EStoxx50 4’573 -6.3%  Gold 3’023 -0.5%  Bitcoin 64’622 -3.0%  Dollar 0.8513 -1.1%  Öl 63.2 -4.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Life1485278Tesla11448018
Top News
Experte warnt vor "Armageddon" - Aktien von NVIDIA, Amazon, Tesla, Palantir und Co. im freien Fall
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: Was Analysten im März vom Papier halten
Stellantis-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Florian Huettl bleibt CEO von Opel/Vauxhall bis 2028
MTU Aero Engines-Analyse: MTU Aero Engines-Aktie von Jefferies & Company Inc. mit Buy bewertet
SAP SE-Aktie-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet mit Buy
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.04.2025 11:07:02

Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S
1531.08 CHF -5.16%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Announcement


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).                   
         
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation”).                          

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 31 March to Friday 4 April, 2025:                                       

  Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 28,996   349,411,640
31 March 2025 750 11,834.0400 8,875,530
1 April 2025 750 11,918.3867 8,938,790
2 April 2025 900 11,665.8556 10,499,270
3 April 2025 1,150 10,672.4435 12,273,310
4 April 2025 1,200 9,987.0167 11,984,420
Total 31 March – 4 April 2025 4,750   52,571,320
Accumulated under the program 33,746   401,982,960
  Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 164,040   2,014,167,466
31 March 2025 3,760 12,037.7101 45,261,790
1 April 2025 3,760 12,080.1649 45,421,420
2 April 2025 4,525 11,844.9050 53,598,195
3 April 2025 5,765 10,787.2437 62,188,460
4 April 2025 6,013 10,057.7391 60,477,185
Total 31 March – 4 April 2025 23,823   266,947,050
Bought from the Foundation* 3,116 11,205.7583 34,917,143
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 190,979   2,316,031,659

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 33,746 A shares and 298,475 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.10% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Page 1 of 2


Copenhagen, 7 April, 2025

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521


Page 2 of 2


Attachments


Nachrichten zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (A)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!