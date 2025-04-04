Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’279 -2.5%  SPI 16’362 -2.6%  Dow 40’546 -4.0%  DAX 21’717 -3.0%  Euro 0.9458 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’113 -3.6%  Gold 3’103 -0.3%  Bitcoin 70’559 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8526 -0.7%  Öl 69.3 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156On113454047NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Erdöl fürs Portfolio: So investiert man in das schwarze Gold
Monopoly: Finanzielle Bildung für Kinder durch Lernspass
Hypothekarbank Lenzburg-Aktie: Geschäftsleitung wird erweitert
Tecan-Aktie: Tecan erweitert Spezialdiagnostik-Portfolio
Kering-Aktie: Kering stärkt seine Position im Brillenmarkt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.04.2025 07:00:00

TextMagic AS adoption of resolutions without convening a meeting

TextMagic AS Registered Shs
3.49 EUR 0%
Kaufen Verkaufen

TextMagic AS (registry code 16211377, hereinafter the "Company”) Management Board hereby announces the draft resolutions proposed for adoption by the shareholders without convening a meeting, in accordance with clause 2991 of the Commercial Code, for the approval of the Company's audited annual report for 2024. 

In order to optimize costs, the Management Board of the Company has decided to adopt the resolutions without convening a meeting and not to organize a general meeting of shareholders. 

Draft resolutions:

  1. Approval of the audited annual report of 2024 of the Company

The Supervisory Board’s and Management Board’s proposal and draft resolution:

To approve the audited annual report of 2024 of the Company.

  1. Profit Distribution Proposal

The Supervisory Board’s and Management Board’s proposal and draft resolution:

The net profit of the Company for the 2024 financial year is 2,053,000 euros. No payments to shareholders or allocations to reserve capital or other reserves prescribed by law or the Articles of Association will be made.

Procedure and instructions for voting
A shareholder may review all documents related to the draft resolutions on the Company's investor website https://investor.textmagic.com/ and at the Company's location at A. H. Tammsaare tee 56, 11316 Tallinn, Harju County during business days from 09:00 to 17:00.

Questions regarding draft resolutions, voting and other organizational issues should be submitted to the Company's email address investor@textmagic.biz no later than by 17.04.2025 at 17:00.

The list of shareholders entitled to vote is fixed seven days before the end of the voting, i.e. on 14.04.2025 at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system. Shareholders may vote on draft resolutions only by electronic means or by submitting a paper vote as follows:

  1. the voting will be open from 10:00 on 04.04.2025 until 12:00 on 21.04.2025 (GMT+3);
  2. the ballot paper form prepared for voting is available at https://investor.textmagic.com/, where it can be filled out and the completed document for signing can be downloaded;
  3. for electronic voting, the shareholder or its representative shall complete the ballot paper form attached to it in accordance with the instructions therein, signs it digitally (using an ID card, digital ID or Mobile ID); and forwards the digitally signed ballot paper to the email address investor@textmagic.biz by the deadline specified in clause (i) above;
  4. for paper voting, the shareholder or its legal or authorized representative shall complete the ballot paper in accordance with the instructions therein, sign it on paper and send the scanned ballot paper to the email address investor@textmagic.biz and the original ballot paper to the Company's head office at A. H. Tammsaare tee 56, 11316 Tallinn, Harju County, so that it arrives no later than 12:00 (GMT+3) on 21.04.2025;
  5. if the ballot paper is completed by an authorized representative of a shareholder, in addition to the ballot paper, the original of the relevant power of attorney (in electronic or paper form) and shall be forwarded by the time specified in (iv) above. The form of the power of attorney is attached to this draft decision;
  6. if the ballot paper is filled out by a foreign legal entity, in addition to the ballot paper (and power of attorney, if applicable), a printout of the registration card of the respective foreign legal entity showing the persons entitled to represent the legal entity shall be forwarded.

Pursuant to subsection 2991 (2) of the Commercial Code, if a shareholder does not state within the specified term whether the shareholder is for or against the resolution, the shareholder shall be deemed to have voted against the resolution.

The Management Board shall publish the voting results as a stock exchange announcement and on the Company’s website in accordance with subsection 299(6) of the Commercial Code.

The following annexes are attached to this announcement:

Annex 1 – Voting ballot form
Annex 2 – Form of power of attorney
Annex 3 – Audited annual report of 2024
Annex 4 – Report of the Supervisory Board of TextMagic on the Annual Report of 2024

For more information, please contact:

Priit Vaikmaa
TextMagic AS CEO
investor@textmagic.biz

Attachments


Nachrichten zu TextMagic AS Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TextMagic AS Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Tim Schäfer analysiert im Gespräch mit David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) die spannendsten Defense-Aktien aus Europa und den USA. Sind Rheinmetall, Palantir oder Lockheed Martin noch kaufenswert – oder schon überbewertet?
Wir sprechen über die Rolle von Trumps NATO-Druck, die massive Aufrüstung in Europa und warum gerade europäische Rüstungsaktien boomen.

✅ Top-Performer 2024
✅ Value- und Dividenden-Checks
✅ Geheimtipps wie BAE Systems, Thales & Co.
✅ Palantir als digitaler Profiteur

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
🛑 Wichtig: Das Thema Rüstung ist gesellschaftlich wie ethisch komplex – in diesem Video beleuchten wir vor allem die börsentechnische Entwicklung und die wirtschaftlichen Auswirkungen globaler Ereignisse.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

03.04.25 Logo WHS Porsche AG: DAX-Verlierer 2025 - Ist die Aktie jetzt ein Schnäppchen oder ein Risiko?
03.04.25 Back-Load to the Futures
03.04.25 Investieren in Rüstungsaktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
03.04.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
03.04.25 Kühne + Nagel auf rauen Gewässern
03.04.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Kupfer – Bei den Gewinnern/Avolta – Am Puls der Reiselust
03.04.25 Marktüberblick: Trump-Zollankündigung schickt Index-Futures in den Keller
02.04.25 SMI leicht erholt
01.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, Sika, VAT Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’045.36 13.76 U80SSU
Short 13’541.30 8.99 BK6SXU
SMI-Kurs: 12’279.48 03.04.2025 17:31:25
Long 11’820.00 19.95
Long 11’540.00 13.96
Long 10’970.55 8.73 SSQMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Versan Aljarrah: XRP muss auf über 100.000 US Dollar steigen
Trumps XXL-Zollpaket: SMI und DAX zum Handelsende tiefrot -- US-Börsen knicken letztlich ein -- China-Börsen schliessen im Minus - Nikkei stürzt ab
So reagieren Euro, Dollar und Franken auf Trumps Zollkeule
Magnificent 7 unter Druck: Trumps Zoll-Schock lässt Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. abstürzen
Trump kündigt neues weitreichendes Zollpaket an - Kanada kündigt Vergeltungszölle für US-Autos an
UBS vollendet Integration der indischen CS-Dienstleister - UBS-Aktie fällt
Global investieren - aber richtig: Drei ETFs, die mehr Diversifikation bieten
Handelskrieg-Risiken umgehen: Diese Aktien könnten sich als sichere Investments erweisen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit kräftigen Verlusten
Bitcoin stürzt nach US-Zollpaket ab

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Die Gewinner und Verlierer des SMI im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Das vergangene Quartal hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten s ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
1. Quartal 2025: So schnitten die DAX-Werte im vergangenen Quartal ab
So bewegten sich die Einzelwerte des DAX im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel.
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
März 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der März 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die E ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}