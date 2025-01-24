Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’265 0.5%  SPI 16’336 0.4%  Dow 44’565 0.9%  DAX 21’412 0.7%  Euro 0.9453 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’218 0.2%  Gold 2’755 0.0%  Bitcoin 94’293 0.4%  Dollar 0.9075 0.1%  Öl 77.9 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Kuros32581411Richemont21048333
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie 2025: Experte prognostiziert anhaltende Marktführung - jedoch nicht ohne Risiken
Ausblick für 2025: Deutsche Bank traut dem Leitindex SMI neues Rekordhoch zu
Eric Trump bullish für Bitcoin: USA stehen vor dem Sprung zur "Krypto-Supermacht"
Die Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie 2025: Alles, was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten
Warren Buffett und Dividenden 2025: Diese Zahlungen erwarten ihn
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

24.01.2025 01:02:13

Singapore Stock Market May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday ended the three-day losing streak in which it had slipped more than 30 points or 0.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,800-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued solid momentum ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and properties, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index collected 25.36 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 3,806.57 after trading between 3,790.69 and 3,814.86.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Investment fell 0.41 percent, while Comfort DelGro gained 0.72 percent, DBS Group rallied 1.13 percent, Hongkong Land spiked 1.20 percent, Keppel DC REIT rose 0.45 percent, Keppel Ltd shed 0.45 percent, Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust added 0.85 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 0.79 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.35 percent, Seatrium Limited tumbled 1.33 percent, SembCorp Industries eased 0.18 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 1.28 percent, SingTel climbed 0.97 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.93 percent, Wilmar International gathered 0.33 percent, Yangzijiang Financial surged 3.49 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust, Emperador, Genting Singapore, Mapletree Industrial Trust, SATS and City Developments were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened mixed on Thursday but climbed steadily as the day progressed, so they were all in the green by the session's end.

The Dow surged 408.34 points or 0.92 percent to finish at 44,565.07, while the NASDAQ added 44.34 points or 0.22 percent to close at 20,053.68 and the S&P 500 gained 32.34 points or 0.53 percent to end at 6,118.71.

The markets continued to benefit from recent upward momentum, which has help stocks largely offset the sell-off seen earlier this month.

Biotechnology stocks showed a strong move to the upside as the day progressed, driving the NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index up by 1.8 percent to its best closing level in almost four years.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims saw further upside last week.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after data showed crude inventories in the U.S. fell less than expected last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March closed down $0.82 or about 1.1 percent at $74.62 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release December numbers for industrial production later today; in November, production was down 0.4 percent on month and up 8.5 percent on year.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ LPL Finance
✅ Blackstone
✅ Ares Management

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

23.01.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Luxussektor - Bessere Zeiten? / Holcim - Abspaltung schreitet voran
23.01.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.01.2025
23.01.25 Vontobel bietet Renditeoptimierungsprodukte auf Sunrise Communications AG an
23.01.25 Höhenflug hält an
22.01.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
21.01.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58.75%) auf Apple Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Microsoft Corp
21.01.25 Corporate Bond Issuance Grows Along with Economic Risks
21.01.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’721.72 19.88 U4B7SU
Short 13’020.60 13.29 HSSM6U
Short 13’465.88 8.99 S2S3NU
SMI-Kurs: 12’265.40 23.01.2025 17:31:30
Long 11’720.00 19.55
Long 11’475.08 13.97 B2SSCU
Long 10’938.99 8.73 SSQMTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Vormittag
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Preisanstieg des Tesla Model 3 in China
Sollte man jetzt noch in Bitcoin investieren?
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Aktienempfehlung Siemens Energy-Aktie: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet Anteilsschein in neuer Analyse
Daimler Truck-Analyse: Jefferies & Company Inc. bewertet Daimler Truck-Aktie mit Buy in neuer Analyse
dormakaba-Aktie wird in Berenbergs Top-Picks aufgenommen - Transformationsprogramm im Fokus
Bitcoin als Währungsreserve für Staaten und Inflationsschutz für Unternehmen?
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier NVIDIA-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein NVIDIA-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. heute

Top-Rankings

KW 3: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten