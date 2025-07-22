Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Shimmick Corporation Regsitered Shs Aktie

23.07.2025 00:27:33

Shimmick Secures $51 Mln Contract For Bellota Weir Project To Boost Water And Habitat In California

Shimmick Corporation Regsitered Shs
2.05 USD -5.96%
(RTTNews) - Shimmick Corporation (SHIM), a national infrastructure firm, has been awarded a $51 million contract by the Stockton East Water District or SEWD to execute the Bellota Weir Modifications project in Stockton, California.

The project involves building a new inflatable Obermeyer gate weir on Mormon Slough, a surface water intake with cylindrical fish screens, a fish ladder with lamprey ramps, and a gravity-flow system with multiple 54-inch pipelines. Additional features include a fish exclusion embankment, a cutoff wall in the Old Calaveras River, and site enhancements aimed at groundwater recharge, water quality, and ecological restoration.

Located about 17 miles downstream from New Hogan Dam, the project plays a vital role in SEWD's strategy to enhance water supply reliability and improve fish habitats along the Calaveras River. It supports the district's Habitat Conservation Plan and meets regulatory requirements to protect species such as Central Valley steelhead and Chinook salmon.

Shimmick CEO Ural Yal said the project demonstrates the synergy between infrastructure development and environmental preservation, noting its long-term impact on water management and ecological health in California.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, pending the completion of permits and preconstruction work.

SHIM currently trades at $2.023 or 5.4673% lower on the NasdaqCM.