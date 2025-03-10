Serstech receives an order of 2.1 MSEK from its partner Kaiser

Serstech has today received an order from its partner Kaiser in Singapore. The order consists of SERS consumables. The value of the order is 2.1 MSEK, and it will be delivered and invoiced in Q2 2025.



About Serstech



Serstech delivers solutions for chemical identification and has customers around the world, mainly in the safety and security industry. Typical customers are customs, police authorities, security organizations and first responders. The solutions and technology are however not limited to security applications and potentially any industry using chemicals of some kind could be addressed by Serstech’s solution. Serstech’s head office is in Sweden and all production is done in Sweden.



Serstech is traded at Nasdaq First North Growth Market and more information about the company can be found at www.serstech.com

