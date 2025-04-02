Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’607 -0.6%  SPI 16’799 -0.7%  Dow 41’990 0.0%  DAX 22’307 -1.0%  Euro 0.9551 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’289 -0.6%  Gold 3’133 0.7%  Bitcoin 74’849 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8845 0.1%  Öl 74.3 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Neue Analyse: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bewertet Brenntag SE-Aktie mit Buy
Rohstoff-Performance im 1. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Jahresviertel
VW-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Volkswagen steigert Verkäufe in den USA deutlich - Audi-Absatz sinkt
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Nach tödlichem Crash: Xiaomi-Aktie gibt weiter kräftig nach
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

02.04.2025 10:32:53

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Rockwool International A-S
384.20 EUR -0.21%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 17 – 2025
to Nasdaq Copenhagen        

2 April 2025

ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 07/2025, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 7 February 2025 until 5 February 2026. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 150 MEUR.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the "Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 26 March – 1 April 2025:

DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]45,450 130,849,646
26 March 20251,0003,142.763,142,760
27 March 20251,0003,080.763,080,760
28 March 20251,0003,032.193,032,190
31 March 20253,0002,863.248,589,720
1 April 20253,0002,855.578,566,710
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)54,450 157,261,786

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 576,463 B shares corresponding to 2.67 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 26 March – 1 April 2025 is enclosed.

Further information:        

Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15

Attachments