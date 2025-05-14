Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’132 -0.3%  SPI 16’648 -0.2%  Dow 42’084 -0.1%  DAX 23’527 -0.5%  Euro 0.9417 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’403 -0.2%  Gold 3’180 -2.1%  Bitcoin 87’162 -0.4%  Dollar 0.8432 0.5%  Öl 65.8 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Alcon43249246Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Darum zeigt sich der Dollar gegenüber dem Franken und Euro stärker
Gold sicher kaufen: So lassen sich gefälschte Goldmünzen und Goldbarren erkennen
Kursrallye bei Super Micro: Analystenempfehlung beflügelt Aktie
NVIDIA- und AMD-Aktien im Aufwind: Neue KI-Partnerschaft mit Saudi-Arabien
ETF-Anleger schichten um: Kapital wandert von den USA nach Europa
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

14.05.2025 21:00:00

Report from the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB

Nilorngruppen AB
62.00 SEK 1.14%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The following was decided at the Annual General Meeting of Nilörngruppen AB held 14 May 2025:

The Income Statement and the Balance Sheet, the Consolidated Income Statement and the Consolidated Balance Sheet for 2024 were approved. The Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and the President for their management during the 2024 operating year.

Dividend to shareholders was decided to be paid at SEK 1.50 per share (total SEK 17.1 million) in accordance with the Board's proposal. The record date for the right to receive dividends was set for 16 May 2025 and a dividend to shareholders is expected to be paid on 21 May 2025.

The Annual General Meeting decided that directors’ fees in a total amount of SEK 700,000 be paid, with SEK 280,000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and SEK 140,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors. Fees to the auditors would be paid according to approved invoice.

The Annual General Meeting decided to re-elect Petter Stillström, Magnus Johansson, Per Wagnås and Annika Elfström. Petter Stillström was appointed to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Annual General Meeting decided to elect Öhrlings PricewaterhouseCoopers AB, with Nicklas Kullberg as chief auditor.

Guidelines for compensation to members of senior management was adopted in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors was authorised until the next-following Annual General Meeting to decide on new issuance, on one or more occasions, of up to 1,000,000 class B shares in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors. 

As proposed, the Annual General Meeting decided not to appoint an election committee. Suggestions may be made by the Company’s major shareholders and will be presented in the notice to Annual General Meeting.

Questions will be answered by:
Krister Magnusson, CEO                
Tel: +46704 852 114. E-post: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

The information herein was provided for publication at 9:00 p.m.(CET), 14 May 2025.

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nilorngruppen AB (B)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten