Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’599 -0.1%  SPI 15’632 -0.2%  Dow 40’114 -0.6%  DAX 21’311 0.3%  Euro 0.9273 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’967 -0.1%  Gold 3’325 3.0%  Bitcoin 69’031 0.6%  Dollar 0.8151 -1.0%  Öl 65.8 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850
Top News
Ausblick: ABB legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Sensirion-Aktie: US-Zulassung für Methan-Messgerät erhalten
Ausblick: Alcoa informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
ASML-Aktie knickt ein: Chipsausrüster bestätigt Ausblick - Aufträge fallen aber überraschend deutlich
CeoTronics-Aktie im Auf und Ab: Absturz nach Rekordhoch
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.04.2025 18:17:49

Quadient Recognized in Analyst Report on Top AI Use Cases for Finance Automation

Neopost
15.88 EUR -1.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces it has been recognized in a recent Forrester report on ways artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming accounts receivable (AR) processes. The report, "Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Receivable Automation In 2025,” includes mentions of Quadient AR for cash application and payment notice. Quadient considers its inclusion in the report as proof of the impact its AI- and machine learning-powered financial process automation offer, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making capabilities.

Manual AR, AP and invoice processes lead to inefficiencies, compliance risks, payment delays and increased vulnerability to fraud. Quadient’s Finance Automation cloud platform, including Quadient AR and Quadient AP, addresses these challenges, using advanced AI and machine learning to predict cash flow with high accuracy, analyze payor behavior, and automate cash applications, even when remittance data is missing. The platform also centralizes invoices and streamlines multi-channel distribution, ensuring full compliance with regulations such as e-invoicing.

"AI is transforming accounts receivable, and we believe Quadient’s inclusion in Forrester’s report attests to how advanced solutions such as Quadient AR are changing the way financial professionals work through intelligent automation,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Digital Automation at Quadient. "AI and machine learning are forever changing the way AR and AP are managed and increasing the value these functions bring to organizations. Quadient is helping to advance AI usage by finance teams in responsible and meaningful ways to streamline workflows, deliver actionable insights, enhance efficiency and increase focus on strategic financial planning.”

Real-time data is provided through customizable dashboards, enhancing efficiency and decision-making capabilities. In addition to mentioning Quadient in several use cases for AR, Forrester interviewed Quadient for insights for its companion report, "Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Payable Automation in 2025.”

Quadient’s leading cloud-based financial automation cloud platform, including AR, AP, e-invoicing and customer communications, helps businesses reduce manual work, improve cash flow and make more informed financial decisions.

About Quadient®
Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

Contacts

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore  Joe Scolaro, Quadient         
VP of Media & Communications Global Press Relations Manager
+1-630-699-8979 +1 203-301-3673
sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com j.scolaro@quadient.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Neopost S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Neopost S.A.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Immobilien als Investment – Ronny Pifko zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Immobilienmarkt, Herausforderungen & Chancen 2025 🏢

💡 In der heutigen Ausgabe des BX Morning Calls sprechen François Bloch und David Kunz mit Ronny Pifko, einem erfahrenen Experten im Bereich Immobilieninvestment und Asset Management. Im Mittelpunkt stehen aktuelle Entwicklungen im deutschen Wohn- und Gewerbeimmobilienmarkt – insbesondere in Berlin – sowie die Auswirkungen von Homeoffice, steigenden Zinsen und regulatorischen Anforderungen.  🔎

🏘 Themen im Überblick:

🔷 Unterschiede und Herausforderungen bei Wohn- vs. Gewerbeimmobilien

🔷 Warum der Standort Berlin für Investoren besonders relevant bleibt

🔷 Wie sich der Homeoffice-Trend auf Büromärkte und Mietflächen auswirkt

🔷 Strategien zur Werterhaltung und -steigerung trotz Marktunsicherheiten

🔷 Finanzierungslösungen in einem angespannten Zinsumfeld

🔷 Bedeutung lokaler Marktkenntnis und selektiver Investitionen

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Immobilien als Investment – Ronny Pifko zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:14 Marktüberblick: Gold haussiert – NVIDIA sackt nachbörslich ab
10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:39 Behind the Year-End Surge in Equity Financing Demand
09:14 Lage entspannt sich weiter
06:09 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – An der 100-Tage-Linie
15.04.25 Logo WHS JPMorgan dominiert weiter! Was CEO Jamie Dimon zur US-Wirtschaft sagt. Aktienanalyse und Bewertung
15.04.25 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Swiss Market® Index, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
15.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 5.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
15.04.25 Immobilien als Investment – Ronny Pifko zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’000.67 19.21 B82SXU
Short 12’241.10 13.72 BTWSHU
Short 12’721.56 8.73 BKISYU
SMI-Kurs: 11’598.62 16.04.2025 17:31:08
Long 11’060.00 20.00
Long 10’782.52 13.72 BNVSKU
Long 10’325.83 8.97 S2BMIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie bricht ein: Neue Hürden für Export nach China kosten Milliarden
S&P 500 bildet Todeskreuz - Analysten bleiben dennoch gelassen
SMI-Wert Swiss Re-Aktie: Swiss Re-Dividende gesunken
EZB-Zinssenkung: Das prognostiziert JPMorgan
Kuros-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Kuros mit deutlichem Umsatzplus im ersten Quartal
Zölle im Fokus: US-Börsen beenden Handel tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mit Gewinnen
Zollsorgen bleiben: SMI letztlich schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost zum Handelsende überwiegend in Rot - Hang Seng sehr schwach
Biogen-Aktie dennoch im Minus: EU-Kommission lässt Lecanemab gegen Alzheimer zu
Palantir-Aktie als Top-Pick für 2025: Wedbush-Analyst lobt Palantir nach NATO-Deal
Zollkrieg: Warum Negativzinsen in der Schweiz wieder wahrscheinlicher werden

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}