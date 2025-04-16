|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
16.04.2025 18:17:49
Quadient Recognized in Analyst Report on Top AI Use Cases for Finance Automation
Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announces it has been recognized in a recent Forrester report on ways artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming accounts receivable (AR) processes. The report, "Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Receivable Automation In 2025,” includes mentions of Quadient AR for cash application and payment notice. Quadient considers its inclusion in the report as proof of the impact its AI- and machine learning-powered financial process automation offer, enhancing efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making capabilities.
Manual AR, AP and invoice processes lead to inefficiencies, compliance risks, payment delays and increased vulnerability to fraud. Quadient’s Finance Automation cloud platform, including Quadient AR and Quadient AP, addresses these challenges, using advanced AI and machine learning to predict cash flow with high accuracy, analyze payor behavior, and automate cash applications, even when remittance data is missing. The platform also centralizes invoices and streamlines multi-channel distribution, ensuring full compliance with regulations such as e-invoicing.
"AI is transforming accounts receivable, and we believe Quadient’s inclusion in Forrester’s report attests to how advanced solutions such as Quadient AR are changing the way financial professionals work through intelligent automation,” said Chris Hartigan, Chief Solution Officer, Digital Automation at Quadient. "AI and machine learning are forever changing the way AR and AP are managed and increasing the value these functions bring to organizations. Quadient is helping to advance AI usage by finance teams in responsible and meaningful ways to streamline workflows, deliver actionable insights, enhance efficiency and increase focus on strategic financial planning.”
Real-time data is provided through customizable dashboards, enhancing efficiency and decision-making capabilities. In addition to mentioning Quadient in several use cases for AR, Forrester interviewed Quadient for insights for its companion report, "Top AI Use Cases for Accounts Payable Automation in 2025.”
Quadient’s leading cloud-based financial automation cloud platform, including AR, AP, e-invoicing and customer communications, helps businesses reduce manual work, improve cash flow and make more informed financial decisions.
About Quadient®
Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.
Contacts
|Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore
|Joe Scolaro, Quadient
|VP of Media & Communications
|Global Press Relations Manager
|+1-630-699-8979
|+1 203-301-3673
|sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com
|j.scolaro@quadient.com
