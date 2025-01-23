|
23.01.2025 17:09:38
Petrofac Limited: Update on financial restructuring
Petrofac Limited ( PFC)
23 January 2025
UPDATE ON FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING
Further to its announcement on 22 December detailing that the Group had entered into a binding Lock-Up agreement with certain key stakeholders on a comprehensive financial restructuring plan, the Company continues to make good progress with the inter-conditional terms of the transaction. The following updates are provided:
The Company will continue to update stakeholders as appropriate in line with its disclosure obligations, including provision of dates for the forthcoming Prospectus release, General and Creditor Meetings.
For further information contact:
Petrofac Limited
+44 (0) 207 811 4900
Lynette Otiti, Senior Manager, Investor Relations
Lynette.otiti@petrofac.com
Sophie Reid, Group Director of Communications
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com
Teneo (for Petrofac)
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
petrofac@teneo.com
Petrofac
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including many of the world's leading energy companies.
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do.
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,000 employees based across 31 offices globally.
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC).
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com
