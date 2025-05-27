Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’340 0.2%  SPI 16’965 0.1%  Dow 42’344 1.8%  DAX 24’226 0.8%  Euro 0.9370 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’415 0.4%  Gold 3’301 -1.3%  Bitcoin 90’187 0.5%  Dollar 0.8271 0.8%  Öl 64.3 -0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Analyst zeigt sich für Tesla erst mal pessimistisch
Q1 2025: In diese Aktien investierte Ray Dalios Ex-Fonds Bridgewater
Deutsche Bank prognostiziert: Stablecoins könnten noch 2025 Teil des Mainstreams werden
Schwache Zahlen und Zollprobleme setzen Temu-Mutter PDD-Aktie massiv unter Druck
Tesla-Aktie gewinnt dennoch: Tesla rutscht weiter ab - VW im Aufwind
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

27.05.2025 23:06:50

Mandatory Notification of Trade

DNO International ASA
0.92 CHF -33.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Please refer to the attached forms of notification of transactions by primary insiders under the DNO ASA Employee Synthetic Share Program.

This notification has been submitted pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12 and MAR Article 19 no. 3.

Attachments


Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten