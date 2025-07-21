Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'937 -0.4%  SPI 16'702 -0.3%  Dow 44'323 0.0%  DAX 24'308 0.1%  Euro 0.9326 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'343 -0.3%  Gold 3'396 1.3%  Bitcoin 93'632 -0.4%  Dollar 0.7981 -0.9%  Öl 69.1 -0.2% 
Qualitätsaktien in turbulenten Zeiten: Worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie vor dem nächsten Börsen-Meilenstein: Kommt bald die 10-Billionen-Dollar-Marke?
Mit Bitcoin zur Weltspitze: Satoshi Nakamoto überholt Tech-Milliardäre in Liste der Superreichen
Verizon wird optimistischer - Verizon-Aktie zieht deutlich an
22.07.2025 01:02:40

KOSPI Likely To Remain Rangebound On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 1.2 percent. The KOSPI sits just above the 3,210-point plateau and it's expected to see additional if mild upside on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets offers little clarity as investors wait and see what happens with tariff deadlines. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, technology stocks, chemical companies and steel producers.

For the day, the index gained 22.74 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 3,210.81. Volume was 341.3 million shares worth 10.6 trillion won. There were 489 decliners and 390 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial perked 0.15 percent, while KB Financial strengthened 1.41 percent, Hana Financial collected 0.44 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.04 percent, Samsung SDI jumped 1.81 percent, LG Electronics added 0.52 percent, SK Hynix improved 1.30 percent, Naver dropped 0.83 percent, LG Chem surged 6.10 percent, Lotte Chemical soared 4.39 percent, SK Innovation climbed 1.23 percent, POSCO Holdings rallied 5.14 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.18 percent, KEPCO improved 0.86 percent, Hyundai Mobis slumped 1.32 percent, Hyundai Motor sank 0.71 percent and Kia Motors lost 0.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as the major averages opened solidly higher on Monday but ebbed throughout the session before ending mixed and little changed.

The Dow sank 19.12 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 44,323.07, while the NASDAQ gained 78.52 points or 0.38 percent to close at a fresh record 20,974.17 and the S&P 500 rose 8.81 points or 0.14 percent to end at 6,305.60 - also a record.

The early strength on Wall Street reflected optimism about potential trade deals, with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick saying he is confident the U.S. will reach an agreement with the European Union.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of earnings news from several big-name companies this week, including Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Tesla (TSLA) and Intel (INTC).

On the U.S. economic front, a report released by the Conference Board showed its reading on leading U.S. economic indicators fell by slightly more than expected in the month of June.

Crude oil prices slipped on Monday as investors seem concerned that heavy tariffs could block international trade and reduce demand for oil and energy. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery dipped $0.11 to $69.17 per barrel.

Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Die 10 besten Aktien der letzten 30 Jahre im S&P 500.
Welche Aktien haben in den letzten 30 Jahren im S&P 500 die höchste Rendite erzielt? In diesem spannenden Interview zeigt uns Tim Schäfer ⁨@TimSchaeferMedia⁩ warum es nicht Apple oder Amazon auf Platz 1 geschafft haben, sondern ein Energy-Drink-Hersteller.

Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf die Top 10 Performer, viele davon überraschend unbekannt.

Highlights der Folge:
🔹 Monster Beverage – Vom Saftladen zum Milliardenunternehmen
🔹 Nvidia – KI-Boom und Chipdesign auf Weltklasse-Niveau
🔹 Amazon – Vom Online-Buchhändler zum globalen Tech-Giganten
🔹 Axon Enterprise – Taser und Bodycams für Polizei und Sicherheit
🔹 Netflix – Streaming-Pionier mit kontinuierlichem Wachstum
🔹 NVR – US-Hausbauer mit extrem teurer Aktie
🔹 Texas Pacific Land – Landbesitzer mit Einnahmen aus Öl und Wasser
🔹 Apple – Innovationsmaschine und Ökosystem mit starker Marge

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

21.07.25 Logo WHS DAX vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Marktausblick für Bitcoin, ETH, Nvidia, Shopify & Co.
21.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Licht und Schatten
21.07.25 SMI-Anleger bleiben investiert
21.07.25 Marktüberblick: Versorger-Sektor en vogue
18.07.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Richemont, Logitech, Lonza
17.07.25 Die besten Aktien der vergangenen 30 Jahre – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
17.07.25 Julius Bär: 11.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
16.07.25 Anspannung im Kupfermarkt
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’397.13 19.87 BXPSBU
Short 12’648.53 13.95 BANSGU
Short 13’135.49 8.90 BDKS2U
SMI-Kurs: 11’936.89 21.07.2025 17:30:32
Long 11’408.49 19.23 BIYSFU
Long 11’177.24 13.95 B45S7U
Long 10’682.81 8.87 BUFSYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Berichtssaison nimmt Fahrt auf: SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX geht ohne grosse Ausschläge aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- Börsen in China schliessen nach Zinsentscheid höher

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Auftakt in die neue Handelswoche mit negativer Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex fand keine klare Richtung. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen. An den Aktienmärkten in China waren Gewinne zu sehen.

