SMI 11’911 0.1%  SPI 16’604 0.0%  Dow 44’255 0.5%  DAX 24’009 -0.2%  Euro 0.9320 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’298 -1.1%  Gold 3’347 0.7%  Bitcoin 95’737 1.5%  Dollar 0.8007 -0.1%  Öl 68.8 -0.1% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Novartis1200526Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Accelleron Industries116936091
Ausblick: Novartis zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: ABB stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Hier bleibt Krypto steuerfrei: Die attraktivsten Länder für Bitcoin & Co.
Rekordhalbjahr für Europas ETF-Sektor: SIX profitiert vom starken Zuwachs
Goldman Sachs und Bank of America profitieren in Q2 von Trumps Zollchaos - Aktien dennoch tiefer
17.07.2025 01:17:37

Japan Stock Market May Reverse Wednesday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Japanese stock market inched lower again on Wednesday, one day after snapping the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 360 points or 0.9 percent. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 39,660-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on easing inflation concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Nikkei finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financial shares and automobile producers were mitigated by support from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 14.62 points or 0.04 percent to finish at 39,663.40 after trading between 39,520.96 and 39,923.61.

Among the actives, Nissan Motor retreated 1.32 percent, while Mazda Motor shed 0.43 percent, Toyota Motor dropped 0.89 percent, Honda Motor stumbled 1.54 percent, Softbank Group dipped 0.14 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial declined 1.43 percent, Mizuho Financial fell 0.34 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial slumped 1.29 percent, Mitsubishi Electric perked 0.10 percent, Sony Group sank 0.73 percent, Panasonic Holdings was up 0.03 percent and Hitachi added 0.50 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday, dipped midday but then bounced higher heading into the close.

The Dow jumped 231.49 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 44,254.78, while the NASDAQ added 52.69 points or 0.25 percent to close at a fresh record high of 20,730.49 and the S&P 500 rose 19.94 points or 0.32 percent to end at 6,263.70.

Stocks came under pressure in late morning trade following reports President Donald Trump discussed the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a meeting with House Republicans.

However, the major averages moved back to the upside after Trump said he's "not planning" on firing Powell.

The choppy trading on Wall Street also followed a Labor Department report showing producer prices in the U.S. unexpectedly came in flat in June. While the data helped ease inflation concerns, the Fed is still seen as likely to leave interest rates unchanged until September at the earliest.

Crude oil prices dropped for the third straight day on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said gasoline inventories increased by 3.4 million barrels last week and are slightly above the five-year average for this time of year. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery fell $0.14 to settle at $65.38 per barrel.

Closer to home, Japan will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to slip 1.6 percent on year after falling 7.7 percent in May. Exports are called higher by an annual 0.5 percent after losing 1.7 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at 353.9 billion yen following the 637.6 billion yen shortfall a month earlier.

16.07.25 Logo WHS Freeport-McMoran Aktienanalyse – Kupfer-Zoll schadet vom Produzenten bis zum Verbraucher
16.07.25 Marktüberblick: Kontron-Aktie von Auftrag beflügelt
16.07.25 Anspannung im Kupfermarkt
16.07.25 Zurückhaltung bleibt Trumpf
16.07.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Abwärtsdruck hält an
15.07.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Kering SA
15.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Roche, Sandoz
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’434.77 19.60 BKFSAU
Short 12’688.62 13.75 BR1SRU
Short 13’141.97 8.99 BP9SUU
SMI-Kurs: 11’910.81 16.07.2025 17:30:17
Long 11’434.12 19.29 B74SQU
Long 11’171.88 13.59 B1PS3U
Long 10’677.69 8.73 BD7SYU
Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave Quantum und IonQ im Aufwind: Texas-Gesetz könnte Quanten-Aktien weiter beflügeln
Volatus Aerospace-Aktie: Aktienmarktrally nach NATO-Deal und frischem Kapital
NEL-Aktie: NEL ASA rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen
Rheinmetall-Aktie tiefer: Rheinmetall prüft wohl Abspaltung des Automobilgeschäfts
ASML-Aktie klar im Minus: Ergebniswarnung für 2025
Volatus Aerospace-Aktie: Nach dem Kursrutsch steigen Anleger ein
Rüstungsaktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT im Fokus nach Produktvorstellung
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Nachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
Absturz der Clara Technologies-Aktie: Fantasie um Quantencomputing löst sich in Luft auf
Basilea Pharmaceutica Aktie News: Basilea Pharmaceutica tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag nordwärts

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 28: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
