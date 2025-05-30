Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’227 0.3%  SPI 16’850 0.4%  Dow 42’270 0.1%  DAX 23’997 0.3%  Euro 0.9341 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’367 -0.1%  Gold 3’291 -0.8%  Bitcoin 85’979 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8233 0.0%  Öl 63.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Sandoz124359842NVIDIA994529
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Institutionelle Akzeptanz für XRP wächst mit Futures-Start - Unsicherheit durch SEC-Verfahren bleibt
Finanzexperten und Jamie Dimon äussern Bedenken: Aktienmarkt unterschätzt Risiken
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
"Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Seine Top-Investitionen im ersten Quartal 2025
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

30.05.2025 22:00:00

IGEL Acquires Stratodesk, Expanding its Customer Base and Strengthening its Team in Secure Endpoint Computing

Acquisition will help more organizations transition to the IGEL OS Platform and the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, the transformative secure endpoint OS Platform designed for Enterprise Browser, SaaS, DaaS and VDI environments, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Stratodesk, a recognized provider of endpoint OS software and management solutions. The acquisition will expand IGEL’s customer base, accelerating its mission to help enterprises modernize their endpoint strategy with a more secure, cost-effective, and cloud-ready OS. Additionally, it will add to IGEL additional expertise in endpoint operating systems, endpoint security, and end-user computing (EUC).

With this acquisition, IGEL welcomes Stratodesk’s customers into a future-ready platform that is deeply integrated with the leading Zero Trust, management, and performance vendors. As the endpoint space rapidly evolves—with organizations exploring SaaS-delivered apps, secure browser technologies, and alternative desktop delivery methods—IGEL provides a secure foundation that is purpose-built for enterprise endpoint strategies both now and in the future. IGEL OS, renowned for its Preventative Security Model™ and adaptive workspace delivery, will become the catalyst for their transformation.

"This acquisition reflects IGEL’s continued momentum in the endpoint OS Platform market,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO at IGEL. "Stratodesk customers will benefit from the industry’s most secure client OS, endpoint management solution, and our Adaptive Secure Desktop, significantly enhancing their endpoint security, resilience, and cost efficiency.”

"This agreement ensures our customers have access to the most powerful and secure endpoint OS, a future-proof solution as they transition to cloud-driven workspaces,” said Emanuel Pirker, Founder & CEO of Stratodesk. "We’re confident that IGEL’s technology, expertise, and customer-first approach will provide the best possible path forward for our customers and partners.”

IGEL will provide further details on customer migration plans and support programs in the coming weeks.

About IGEL

IGEL is the secure endpoint OS platform for now & next. Purpose-built for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a high-performance user experience while dramatically simplifying endpoint management.

Through its Preventative Security Model™, IGEL enforces Zero Trust principles by design — using a modular, read-only OS with no local data to eliminate common attack surfaces. By extending device lifespans and reducing software overhead, IGEL helps organizations cut total cost of ownership and achieve sustainability goals.

Trusted globally across healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government sectors, IGEL enables secure, sustainable, and centrally managed digital workspaces. Founded in 2001, IGEL is backed by a global IGEL Ready partner ecosystem of more than 100 integrated technology vendors, supporting customers in over 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit igel.com.

Media Contacts    
Yocasta Valdez
Director Corporate Communications

press@igel.com		 Carl Gersh
EVP Marketing

press@igel.com
   

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab6ac994-18db-4d7d-854c-66dc9e1a7714


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Was passiert bei Berkshire Hathaway nach Buffetts Rückzug? Wie wirkt sich die aktuelle US-Zollpolitik auf Stimmung und Märkte aus? Und welche Value-Aktien sieht Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia aktuell als kaufenswert? In diesem Gespräch gibt der bekannte New-York-Korrespondent Einblicke direkt von der Invest.

🔍 Themen im Video:

🔹 Warren Buffetts Rückzug & die Zukunft von Berkshire Hathaway
🔹 Cash-Berge & Dividendenstrategien bei grossen Holdings
🔹 Auswirkungen der US-Zollpolitik auf Bevölkerung & Börsen
🔹 Stimmung in den USA: Altersvorsorge & politische Unsicherheit
🔹 Value Investing in Krisenzeiten: Was Tim gerade gekauft hat
🔹 UnitedHealth, Kostendruck & Chancen bei Rücksetzern
🔹 Erste Eindrücke von der Invest 2025 in Stuttgart
🔹 Finanzbildung, Auswandern & junge Anleger
🔹 Persönliche Einblicke: Tim Schäfers Reisepläne & Lebensstil

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

17:30 Logo WHS DAX tritt auf der Stelle – Nvidia & Biogen mit Überraschung! Gold, EUR & Aktien im Chartcheck
16:42 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Bayer, Roche, Sanofi
11:18 US-Handelszölle und das Reich der Mitte
10:06 BNP Paribas: Preissenkungen als Bedrohung für Pharmaunternehmen
09:30 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
06:31 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung setzt sich fort
06:00 Buffett geht, Trump regiert – Zerreissprobe für die Wall Street? mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
28.05.25 Marktüberblick: Zalando gesucht
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’650.32 18.60 BNRSDU
Short 12’882.73 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’352.13 8.78 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’227.08 30.05.2025 17:31:45
Long 11’719.74 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’423.18 13.19 BXGS2U
Long 10’975.20 8.85 BAOSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Diese Titel hatte Jeremy Grantham im ersten Quartal 2025 im Depot
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Plus: NVIDIA wächst bei Umsatz und Gewinn stärker als erwartet
US-Bundesberufungsgericht kippt Zoll-Stopp: Trumps Strafzölle dürfen wieder greifen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie trotzdem in Rot: S&P sieht Deutsche Telekom im Aufwind - Rating-Ausblick positiv
5 Aktien mit Langfrist-Potenzial: Was die Papiere von TSMC, CrowdStrike & Co. so besonders macht
"Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry: Seine Top-Investitionen im ersten Quartal 2025
NVIDIA-Bilanz und US-Zölle im Fokus: SMI in Feiertagspause -- DAX schliesst unter 24.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen gehen fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Aufwind
SAP-Konkurrent Salesforce übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen im ersten Quartal - Salesforce-Aktie nach kritischen Stimmen schwach
Sanofi-Studie: Itepekimab erzielt uneinheitliche Ergebnisse - Aktie tiefrot

Top-Rankings

Mai 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Mai 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 22/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}