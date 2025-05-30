|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
30.05.2025 22:00:00
IGEL Acquires Stratodesk, Expanding its Customer Base and Strengthening its Team in Secure Endpoint Computing
Acquisition will help more organizations transition to the IGEL OS Platform and the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, the transformative secure endpoint OS Platform designed for Enterprise Browser, SaaS, DaaS and VDI environments, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Stratodesk, a recognized provider of endpoint OS software and management solutions. The acquisition will expand IGEL’s customer base, accelerating its mission to help enterprises modernize their endpoint strategy with a more secure, cost-effective, and cloud-ready OS. Additionally, it will add to IGEL additional expertise in endpoint operating systems, endpoint security, and end-user computing (EUC).
With this acquisition, IGEL welcomes Stratodesk’s customers into a future-ready platform that is deeply integrated with the leading Zero Trust, management, and performance vendors. As the endpoint space rapidly evolves—with organizations exploring SaaS-delivered apps, secure browser technologies, and alternative desktop delivery methods—IGEL provides a secure foundation that is purpose-built for enterprise endpoint strategies both now and in the future. IGEL OS, renowned for its Preventative Security Model™ and adaptive workspace delivery, will become the catalyst for their transformation.
"This acquisition reflects IGEL’s continued momentum in the endpoint OS Platform market,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO at IGEL. "Stratodesk customers will benefit from the industry’s most secure client OS, endpoint management solution, and our Adaptive Secure Desktop, significantly enhancing their endpoint security, resilience, and cost efficiency.”
"This agreement ensures our customers have access to the most powerful and secure endpoint OS, a future-proof solution as they transition to cloud-driven workspaces,” said Emanuel Pirker, Founder & CEO of Stratodesk. "We’re confident that IGEL’s technology, expertise, and customer-first approach will provide the best possible path forward for our customers and partners.”
IGEL will provide further details on customer migration plans and support programs in the coming weeks.
About IGEL
IGEL is the secure endpoint OS platform for now & next. Purpose-built for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a high-performance user experience while dramatically simplifying endpoint management.
Through its Preventative Security Model™, IGEL enforces Zero Trust principles by design — using a modular, read-only OS with no local data to eliminate common attack surfaces. By extending device lifespans and reducing software overhead, IGEL helps organizations cut total cost of ownership and achieve sustainability goals.
Trusted globally across healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government sectors, IGEL enables secure, sustainable, and centrally managed digital workspaces. Founded in 2001, IGEL is backed by a global IGEL Ready partner ecosystem of more than 100 integrated technology vendors, supporting customers in over 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit igel.com.
|Yocasta Valdez
Director Corporate Communications
press@igel.com
|Carl Gersh
EVP Marketing
press@igel.com
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ab6ac994-18db-4d7d-854c-66dc9e1a7714
