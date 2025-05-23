Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
23.05.2025 17:30:00

Harvia Plc: Managers' transactions - Hille Korhonen

Harvia
46.45 EUR -1.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HARVIA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 23 MAY 2025 AT 6.30 P.M. EEST

 

Harvia Plc - Managers' transactions - Hille Korhonen
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Korhonen, Hille
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Harvia Plc
LEI: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437002ULTBOWQQOXL69_20250523112653_22
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-05-23
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000306873
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 301 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 301 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

 

Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

 

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 175.2 million in 2024. Harvia Group employs approximately 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy, Estonia, and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com