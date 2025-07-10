Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’007 0.3%  SPI 16’680 0.3%  Dow 44’458 0.5%  DAX 24’550 1.4%  Euro 0.9304 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’446 1.4%  Gold 3’314 0.4%  Bitcoin 88’102 1.6%  Dollar 0.7939 -0.3%  Öl 70.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528On113454047Partners Group2460882Sika41879292Galderma133539272
Top News
US-Hypothekenmarkt im Wandel: Kryptowährungen bald als Sicherheit zugelassen?
China bleibt Schlüsselfaktor: So stark sind Tesla, GM & Co. exponiert
DroneShield-Aktie: Vom Startup zum globalen Anbieter für Drohnenabwehr
Krypto statt PayPal? Kraken startet Angriff mit neuer Zahlungs-App
Geldpolitik und Regulierung als Treiber: So können Anleger mit Finanz-ETFs profitieren
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.07.2025 04:19:42

Greentech (HK00195) Shareholders Advised to Accept Metals X Partial Offer

Metals X LtdShs
0.33 EUR 6.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 10/07/2025 / 10:19 UTC+8

10 July 2025 – Qualifying shareholders of Greentech Technology International Limited (“Greentech”, HKEx stock code: 00195) are advised by the company’s independent board committee to accept the unconditional voluntary partial offer by Metals X Limited (“Metals X”) (the “Partial Offer”).

 

According to Greentech’s response document to the Partial Offer, the independent financial adviser to Greentech’s independent board committee considered the Partial Offer fair and reasonable, and advised the independent board committee to recommend the qualifying shareholders to accept the Partial Offer.

 

In reaching its recommendation, the independent financial adviser has taken into account, among others:

 

  • The offer price of HK$0.35 represents a premium of 25% over the share’s closing price on the last trading day.
  • There is no material progress on resumption of share trading since its suspension on 2 September 2024, and none of the six guidance points set out in the resumption guidance was fulfilled; Greentech may be delisted if it fails to resume share trading by 1 March 2026.
  • Trading liquidity of Greentech shares was thin. Qualifying shareholders may encounter difficulties in selling a significant number of shares in one batch in the open market even if trading in the shares has resumed.
  • The offer price of HK$0.35 would represent a premium of about 66.67% over the hypothetical adjusted price per share based on Greentech’s hypothetical adjusted market capitalisation as at the last trading day.

 

On 4 June 2025, Metals X, Australia’s largest tin producer, announced its Partial Offer for up to 28% shareholding in Greentech at an offer price of HK$0.35 per share in cash. The offer document was released on 25 June 2025 and the deadline for acceptance of the Partial Offer is 4:00 pm on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

 

Metals X is a public limited company incorporated in Australia, with its shares listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX stock code: MLX). Its principal activities include (i) investment in the Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture Pty Ltd operating the Renison tin mine in Australia; and (ii) investments in companies undertaking exploration and development of tin, Gold and base metals projects in Australia.

 

- End -

 

Issued by: Metals X Limited

Through: CorporateLink Limited

 

Media Enquiries: CorporateLink Limited

Shiu Ka Yue

Tel: 2801 6198 / 9029 1865

Email: sky@corporatelink.com.hk

Zoe Mak

Tel: 2801 6090 / 6539 3300

Email: zoe@corporatelink.com.hk

 

10/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com