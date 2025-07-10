|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
10.07.2025 04:19:42
Greentech (HK00195) Shareholders Advised to Accept Metals X Partial Offer
|
10 July 2025 – Qualifying shareholders of Greentech Technology International Limited (“Greentech”, HKEx stock code: 00195) are advised by the company’s independent board committee to accept the unconditional voluntary partial offer by Metals X Limited (“Metals X”) (the “Partial Offer”).
According to Greentech’s response document to the Partial Offer, the independent financial adviser to Greentech’s independent board committee considered the Partial Offer fair and reasonable, and advised the independent board committee to recommend the qualifying shareholders to accept the Partial Offer.
In reaching its recommendation, the independent financial adviser has taken into account, among others:
On 4 June 2025, Metals X, Australia’s largest tin producer, announced its Partial Offer for up to 28% shareholding in Greentech at an offer price of HK$0.35 per share in cash. The offer document was released on 25 June 2025 and the deadline for acceptance of the Partial Offer is 4:00 pm on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.
Metals X is a public limited company incorporated in Australia, with its shares listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX stock code: MLX). Its principal activities include (i) investment in the Bluestone Mines Tasmania Joint Venture Pty Ltd operating the Renison tin mine in Australia; and (ii) investments in companies undertaking exploration and development of tin, Gold and base metals projects in Australia.
- End -
Issued by: Metals X Limited
Through: CorporateLink Limited
Media Enquiries: CorporateLink Limited
10/07/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
