18.04.2025 17:35:00

FORVIA: IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON MAY 30, 2024

Forvia
5.97 CHF 9.27%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NANTERRE (FRANCE)
APRIL 18, 2025

IMPLEMENTATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM APPROVED BY THE SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING HELD ON MAY 30, 2024

As part of the share buy-back program authorized by the Shareholders’ Meeting held May 30, 2024, Forvia signed with an investment services provider a mandate for the acquisition of a maximum of 300,000 FORVIA shares during a period starting from April 23, 2025 until May 27, 2025 at the latest.

Shares buybacks are intended to hedge FORVIA’s commitments under performance share plans or any long-term incentive plan to the benefit of employees and corporate officers of the FORVIA group.

The description of the share buyback program (details of which are on page 470 & s. of the 2023 FORVIA Universal Registration Document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on February 27, 2024) and the text of the 19th resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting referred to above are available on the website of the Company, www.forvia.com, respectively under the heading "Investors / Regulated Information" and "Investors / Shareholders / Shareholders meetings” sections.

PRESS   ANALYSTS/INVESTORS
Christophe MALBRANQUE
Group Influence Director
+33 (0) 6 21 96 23 53
christophe.malbranque@forvia.com 		Adeline MICKELER
Head of Investor Relations
+33 (0) 1 72 36 75 70
adeline.mickeler@forvia.com

 


  		Sébastien LEROY
Deputy head of Investor Relations
+33 (0) 1 72 36 78 74
sebastien.leroy@forvia.com

About FORVIA, whose mission is: "We pioneer technology for mobility experiences that matter to people”.

FORVIA, a global automotive technology supplier, comprises the complementary technology and industrial strengths of Faurecia and HELLA. With around 250 industrial sites and 78 R&D centers, over 150,000 people, including more than 15,000 R&D engineers across 40+ countries, FORVIA provides a unique and comprehensive approach to the automotive challenges of today and tomorrow. Composed of 6 business groups and a strong IP portfolio of over 13,000 patents, FORVIA is focused on becoming the preferred innovation and integration partner for OEMs worldwide. In 2024, the Group achieved a consolidated revenue of 27 billion euros. FORVIA SE is listed on the Euronext Paris market under the FRVIA mnemonic code and is a component of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. FORVIA aims to be a change maker committed to foreseeing and making the mobility transformation happen. www.forvia.com

Attachment