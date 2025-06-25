Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’881 -0.9%  SPI 16’443 -0.8%  Dow 42’982 -0.3%  DAX 23’498 -0.6%  Euro 0.9381 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’252 -0.9%  Gold 3’333 0.3%  Bitcoin 86’511 1.4%  Dollar 0.8049 0.0%  Öl 67.6 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Trotz Marktturbulenzen: Diese 10 Aktien haben das grösste Wachstumspotenzial
Ausblick: H&M legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ex-Manager prophezeit: Musks Zeit bei Tesla läuft ab
Coinbase-Aktie im Aufwind: Was die Kryptobörse derzeit antreibt
FedEx-Aktie verliert: FedEx verzichtet wegen unsicherer US-Wirtschaftslage auf Gewinnausblick
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.06.2025 00:00:22

Forte Biosciences Prices $75 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock And Pre-Funded Warrants

(RTTNews) - Forte Biosciences, Inc. (FBRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune and related diseases, has priced a public offering of 5,630,450 shares of common stock at $12.00 per share.

Additionally, certain investors opted to purchase pre-funded warrants for up to 619,606 shares at $11.999 per warrant, reflecting the offering price minus the $0.001 exercise cost.

Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $75 million before expenses.

The company also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 937,508 shares at the public offering price, excluding discounts and commissions. All securities in the offering are being sold by Forte.

The offering is set to close around June 26, 2025, pending customary closing conditions. Proceeds will support working capital, clinical and preclinical development of Forte's product candidate, and general corporate purposes.

Wednesday, FBRX closed at $10.59, down 25.26%, and currently trades unchanged in after-hours trading on the NasdaqCM.

Nachrichten zu Tocagen Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten