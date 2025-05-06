Exterro Named ‘Enterprise Tech Company of the Year’ at the 2025 Oregon Tech Awards

Recognition highlights Exterro’s innovation and leadership among Oregon-based enterprise-level technology companies

PORTLAND, Ore., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, Inc., the leading provider of data risk management software solutions for e-discovery, digital forensics, and data privacy, security, and governance professionals, today announced it was named Enterprise Tech Company of the Year at the 2025 Oregon Tech Awards. The annual awards program presented by the Technology Association of Oregon (TAO) recognizes excellence and achievement in the region’s technology industry across multiple categories.

Recognition for Innovation and Impact

The Enterprise Tech Company of the Year award honors a company that has demonstrated exceptional growth, innovation, and leadership in building impactful technology for enterprise customers. Exterro stood out for its unified approach to solving the most pressing data challenges enterprises face today—including data sprawl, regulatory complexity, legal risk, and cybersecurity threats.

Exterro’s Data Risk Management Platform powers e-discovery, digital forensics, privacy, cybersecurity, and governance solutions in a single, unified, AI-driven platform. It enables organizations to reduce risk, streamline operations, and respond with speed and precision to the ever-increasing risks associated with the impact of cyber breaches, mounting litigation and growing governance challenges and requirements.

"This award validates the vision we’ve been building toward for years: enabling organizations to take control of their data risks—not just react to them,” said Bobby Balachandran, Founder and CEO of Exterro. "We’re proud to be recognized alongside some of the most innovative tech companies in Oregon, and we’re even prouder of the role Exterro plays in helping enterprises safeguard their digital world.”

Trusted by the World’s Leading Enterprises

More than 3,000 organizations worldwide, including over 40 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Exterro’s platform to simplify complexity, eliminate silos, and gain visibility across their data ecosystems. With FedRAMP, HITRUST, and SOC 2 certifications, Exterro meets the highest standards for enterprise-grade security and compliance.

The company’s focus on product innovation, scalability, and operational efficiency has made it a go-to partner for legal, compliance, privacy, and security teams seeking to modernize and unify their data risk management practices.

Oregon’s Premier Technology Celebration

The Oregon Tech Awards are the flagship event of TAO and represent the state’s most prestigious recognition of technology innovation. Winners are selected based on a combination of growth metrics, product differentiation, customer impact, and industry leadership. This year’s awards ceremony brought together hundreds of executives, entrepreneurs, and technologists to celebrate Oregon’s thriving tech ecosystem.

About Exterro

Exterro empowers organizations to manage data risks with a complete platform for e-discovery, data privacy, cybersecurity and governance, and digital forensics. Unlike any other software provider, Exterro makes it easy for organizations to understand their data and take swift action. Exterro's AI-driven solutions provide accurate, actionable insights, enabling businesses to ensure compliance, reduce risks, and streamline operations while lowering costs. With Exterro, organizations gain the clarity and confidence needed to address their most critical data challenges. For more information, visit www.exterro.com .

