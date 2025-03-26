|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
26.03.2025 13:57:16
EQS-News: USU Successfully Completes AutoQML Research Project
|
EQS-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Möglingen, March 26, 2025
USU, together with seven partners, has successfully completed the AutoQML research project. Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the project aimed to combine methods of automated machine learning (AutoML) with the capabilities of quantum computing. As part of the project, an open-source platform was developed to make this forward-looking technology more accessible to businesses.
AutoML simplifies the development of AI models by automating many manual steps. By integrating quantum computing, these processes can become even more efficient and powerful. The AutoQML platform provides a modular library that includes both classical and quantum-based methods, which can be used even without deep technical expertise.
In the project, USU contributed its expertise in software architecture and user guidance. The company developed key components of the framework, including a solution for the simple configuration of ML applications. The goal was to make complex technologies more usable for medium-sized enterprises. The platform’s practical applicability was demonstrated through use cases in production environments – such as automated quality control and predictive maintenance of machinery. These showed that AutoQML models can match – and in some cases exceed – the performance of classical methods, often with significantly lower effort.
In addition to USU, project partners included the Fraunhofer Institutes IAO and IPA, GFT Integrated Systems, IAV GmbH, KEB Automation KG, TRUMPF, and Zeppelin GmbH. Together, they laid an important foundation for the future use of quantum AI in industry.
About USU
With our technologies, we provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments – from on-premises data centers to cloud-based resources and hardware assets. Additionally, our AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer service operations.
For more information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/
Media Contact
USU GmbH
26.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof 1
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg
|EQS News ID:
|2106804
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2106804 26.03.2025 CET/CEST
