Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’958 -0.4%  SPI 17’170 -0.4%  Dow 42’588 0.0%  DAX 22’992 -0.5%  Euro 0.9535 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’445 -0.5%  Gold 3’027 0.2%  Bitcoin 77’638 0.5%  Dollar 0.8842 0.2%  Öl 73.7 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Partners Group2460882
Top News
GameStop setzt auf Bitcoin - GameStop-Aktie steigt deutlich
Amazon-Aktie etwas tiefer: Amazon deckt 15 Millionen gefälschte Produkte auf
Palantir-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Kooperation mit Everfox soll Militärtechnologie vorantreiben
Bayer baut Krebs-Pipeline aus - Bayer-Aktie tiefer
Gold, Öl, Weizen & Co. am Mittag
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

26.03.2025 13:57:16

EQS-News: USU Successfully Completes AutoQML Research Project

USU Software
22.60 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
USU Successfully Completes AutoQML Research Project

26.03.2025 / 13:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen, March 26, 2025

USU, together with seven partners, has successfully completed the AutoQML research project. Funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), the project aimed to combine methods of automated machine learning (AutoML) with the capabilities of quantum computing. As part of the project, an open-source platform was developed to make this forward-looking technology more accessible to businesses.

AutoML simplifies the development of AI models by automating many manual steps. By integrating quantum computing, these processes can become even more efficient and powerful. The AutoQML platform provides a modular library that includes both classical and quantum-based methods, which can be used even without deep technical expertise.

In the project, USU contributed its expertise in software architecture and user guidance. The company developed key components of the framework, including a solution for the simple configuration of ML applications. The goal was to make complex technologies more usable for medium-sized enterprises. The platform’s practical applicability was demonstrated through use cases in production environments – such as automated quality control and predictive maintenance of machinery. These showed that AutoQML models can match – and in some cases exceed – the performance of classical methods, often with significantly lower effort.

In addition to USU, project partners included the Fraunhofer Institutes IAO and IPA, GFT Integrated Systems, IAV GmbH, KEB Automation KG, TRUMPF, and Zeppelin GmbH. Together, they laid an important foundation for the future use of quantum AI in industry.


For more information about USU, visit here

 

About USU

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, we help organizations optimize their IT resources in the age of cloud and AI. Businesses worldwide rely on us to modernize their IT infrastructure, reduce cloud costs, and ensure service excellence.

With our technologies, we provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments – from on-premises data centers to cloud-based resources and hardware assets. Additionally, our AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer service operations.

For more information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

 

Media Contact

USU GmbH
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Email:  thomas.gerick@usu.com


26.03.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof 1
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg
EQS News ID: 2106804

 
End of News EQS News Service

2106804  26.03.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu USU Software AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu USU Software AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Allison Transmission
✅ Palo Alto Networks

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 SG-Marktüberblick: 26.03.2025
09:17 SMI-Anleger weiter auf Richtungssuche
08:29 Solana vs. Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: How Do They Compare?
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Allison Transmission & Palo Alto Networks mit François Bloch
07:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neue Aufwärtsimpulse?
25.03.25 Logo WHS Micron-Aktie im KI-Fieber: Jetzt noch unterbewertet? Q1-Zahlen & Chart-Check
25.03.25 Swiss Life erhöht nach Zahlen Dividende
25.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60% European) mit Lock-In auf Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales SA
25.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Sika, Straumann, Swiss Re
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’490.83 19.33 UBSOUU
Short 13’754.23 13.93 JZUBSU
Short 14’289.08 8.78 U9VBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’960.22 26.03.2025 13:45:34
Long 12’440.00 16.86
Long 12’109.07 13.49 BDCSWU
Long 11’660.00 8.80
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP Prognose: Kommt jetzt der langersehnte Ausbruch nach oben?
GameStop setzt auf Bitcoin - GameStop-Aktie steigt deutlich
RENK-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: RENK peilt Wachstumskurs dank starker Nachfrage an
Aktiensplits als Chance: Welche Aktien Anleger auf dem Radar haben sollten
JENOPTIK-Aktie knickt ein: JENOPTIK erhöht Dividende weniger stark als erwartet
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nestlé Aktie News: Nestlé tendiert am Nachmittag südwärts
SMI schwächelt -- DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich mehrheitlich in Grün
Meyer Burger Technology Aktie News: Meyer Burger Technology verteuert sich am Nachmittag
Geheimtipp aus Japan: Dieses KI-Unternehmen fordert NVIDIA heraus

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}