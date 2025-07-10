EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Completes Block Repurchase of Common Stock

EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Completes Block Repurchase of Common Stock



10.07.2025 / 15:24 CET/CEST

Company is continuing its share repurchase program commenced last year with 193,052 shares repurchased to-date

Shares will be cancelled and removed from the issued shares outstanding of the Company

FISHERS, INDIANA - July 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, announced today that the Company has recently closed on its structured purchase of 161,875 shares of common stock of Royalty Management, shares purchased privately that adds to the Company’s repurchases of its common stock through open market transactions.

Furthermore, the Company has directed that all the shares repurchased to-date, which amounts to 193,052 shares of Company common stock thus far, and all future purchases under this repurchase program, will be retired and removed from the outstanding share count, thus reducing the number of shares outstanding of the Company.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We continue to execute our share repurchase program as another tool in our Company’s toolbox as a way to increase shareholder value. We are retiring all shares repurchased by the Company back to being unissued shares, thus decreasing the number of shares outstanding by the amount of our ongoing purchases. So far, this represents approximately 1.3% of the shares outstanding of the company being removed from shares outstanding.”

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:

Thomas Sauve

Chief Executive Officer

www.royaltymgmtcorp.com

(646) 245-2465

