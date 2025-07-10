Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’098 0.8%  SPI 16’803 0.7%  Dow 44’420 -0.1%  DAX 24’558 0.0%  Euro 0.9326 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’452 0.1%  Gold 3’325 0.3%  Bitcoin 88’420 0.1%  Dollar 0.7973 0.4%  Öl 68.8 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Clara Technologies131810301Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850
Top News
DroneShield-Aktie: Vom Startup zum globalen Anbieter für Drohnenabwehr
Delta-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Delta wagt wieder Gewinnprognose
Siemens-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch Barclays Capital
Siemens Energy-Aktie: Barclays Capital vergibt Equal Weight
DKSH-Aktie steigt: DKSH unterstützt Bayer bei Vermarktung in Südostasien - DKSH vertreibt künftig Uhren von Amida in Japan
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

10.07.2025 15:24:21

EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Completes Block Repurchase of Common Stock

American Acquisition Opportunit a
1.43 USD 6.72%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
Royalty Management Holding Corporation Completes Block Repurchase of Common Stock

10.07.2025 / 15:24 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company is continuing its share repurchase program commenced last year with 193,052 shares repurchased to-date

Shares will be cancelled and removed from the issued shares outstanding of the Company

FISHERS, INDIANA - July 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, announced today that the Company has recently closed on its structured purchase of 161,875 shares of common stock of Royalty Management, shares purchased privately that adds to the Company’s repurchases of its common stock through open market transactions.

Furthermore, the Company has directed that all the shares repurchased to-date, which amounts to 193,052 shares of Company common stock thus far, and all future purchases under this repurchase program, will be retired and removed from the outstanding share count, thus reducing the number of shares outstanding of the Company.

Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We continue to execute our share repurchase program as another tool in our Company’s toolbox as a way to increase shareholder value. We are retiring all shares repurchased by the Company back to being unissued shares, thus decreasing the number of shares outstanding by the amount of our ongoing purchases. So far, this represents approximately 1.3% of the shares outstanding of the company being removed from shares outstanding.” 

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.

For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:

Thomas Sauve
Chief Executive Officer
www.royaltymgmtcorp.com
(646) 245-2465 

SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.

10.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.
United States
ISIN: US02369M1027
EQS News ID: 2168178

 
End of News EQS News Service

2168178  10.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu American Acquisition Opportunity Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu American Acquisition Opportunity Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Thomas Wille, Chief Investment Officer bei Copernicus Wealth Management, ist seit über drei Jahrzehnten an den globalen Kapitalmärkten aktiv. Im exklusiven Interview mit dem BX Morning Call spricht er über seine Erfahrungen durch Finanzkrisen, neue Marktzyklen und die Kunst, Anlagestrategien langfristig erfolgreich umzusetzen.

Im aktuellen BX Morningcall begrüssen wir Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, Thomas Wille. Sie sprechen über die Bedeutung massgeschneiderter Investmentlösungen, den wachsenden Stellenwert alternativer Anlageklassen wie Gold, Private Markets und Krypto, sowie über die Herausforderungen in einem dynamischen Marktumfeld. Thomas Wille gibt Einblicke in seine Sicht auf die aktuelle Marktlage, seine Einschätzung zu Zinsen, Inflation, USD vs CHF – und er verrät, wie er persönlich investiert.

Ausserdem: Welche Rolle spielt Digitalisierung in der Vermögensverwaltung? Und welche Prinzipien sind heute entscheidend, um in der Vermögensverwaltung erfolgreich zu sein?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:07 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf ABB Ltd, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG
10:38 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Frankreich – Die nächste Etappe/Givaudan – Brasilianische Duftnote
09:05 SG-Marktüberblick: 10. Juli 2025
08:45 SMI holt sich 12.000-Punkte-Marke zurück
07:47 Anpfiff für neue Märkte – Frauenfussball als Wachstumstreiber?
09.07.25 Logo WHS Deribit-Übernahme, S&P 500 & USDC: Coinbase mit Turbo in die Zukunft?
09.07.25 «Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
08.07.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Lonza, Roche, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’569.26 19.82 BC8S1U
Short 12’830.66 13.82 SS4MTU
Short 13’298.23 8.99 B02SIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’086.64 10.07.2025 15:28:45
Long 11’584.93 19.82 B1FSHU
Long 11’281.46 13.14 BRTSZU
Long 10’845.13 8.95 BBFSEU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BYD-Aktie letztlich trotzdem leichter: BYD schliesst Aktienzuteilung 2025 ab
Almonty Industries plant NASDAQ-Listing: US-Börsengang als Wachstumstreiber
Volatus-Aerospace-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Volatus Aerospace kündigt Kapitalmassnahme zur globalen Expansion an
Barry Callebaut-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Barry Callebaut meldet Einbruch bei Schoki-Verkaufsmenge
KI-Fantasie beflügelt: Clara Technologies-Aktie steigt in einer Woche um mehr als 40 %
HSBC-Analysten warnen vor Ende der Goldpreis-Rally
NVIDIA-Aktie steigt: Erstes Unternehmen mit über 4 Billionen Dollar Börsenwert - Aktien von Microsoft & Broadcom mit neuen Rekorden
Clara Technologies-Aktie steigt: Neue Partnerschaft sorgt für Kurssprung
Verona Pharma-Aktie mit Höhenflug: Merck & Co. übernimmt Verona Pharma für 10 Milliarden Dollar
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 27: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 27: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 27: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}