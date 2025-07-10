|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
10.07.2025 15:24:21
EQS-News: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Completes Block Repurchase of Common Stock
|
EQS-News: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
Company is continuing its share repurchase program commenced last year with 193,052 shares repurchased to-date
Shares will be cancelled and removed from the issued shares outstanding of the Company
FISHERS, INDIANA - July 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: RMCO) (“Royalty Management” “RMCO”, or the “Company”), a forward leaning royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, announced today that the Company has recently closed on its structured purchase of 161,875 shares of common stock of Royalty Management, shares purchased privately that adds to the Company’s repurchases of its common stock through open market transactions.
Furthermore, the Company has directed that all the shares repurchased to-date, which amounts to 193,052 shares of Company common stock thus far, and all future purchases under this repurchase program, will be retired and removed from the outstanding share count, thus reducing the number of shares outstanding of the Company.
Thomas Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We continue to execute our share repurchase program as another tool in our Company’s toolbox as a way to increase shareholder value. We are retiring all shares repurchased by the Company back to being unissued shares, thus decreasing the number of shares outstanding by the amount of our ongoing purchases. So far, this represents approximately 1.3% of the shares outstanding of the company being removed from shares outstanding.”
About Royalty Management Holding Corporation
Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of market environments. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future.
For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the matters discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings with the SEC. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Royalty Management Holding Corporation Contact:
Thomas Sauve
SOURCE: Royalty Management Holding Corporation
View the original release on www.newmediawire.com
News Source: Royalty Managment Holding Corp.
10.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Royalty Managment Holding Corp.
|United States
|ISIN:
|US02369M1027
|EQS News ID:
|2168178
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2168178 10.07.2025 CET/CEST
«Gold, kein Bonds!» – Thomas Wille über die richtige Strategie – zu Gast im BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Thomas Wille, Chief Investment Officer bei Copernicus Wealth Management, ist seit über drei Jahrzehnten an den globalen Kapitalmärkten aktiv. Im exklusiven Interview mit dem BX Morning Call spricht er über seine Erfahrungen durch Finanzkrisen, neue Marktzyklen und die Kunst, Anlagestrategien langfristig erfolgreich umzusetzen.
Im aktuellen BX Morningcall begrüssen wir Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, Thomas Wille. Sie sprechen über die Bedeutung massgeschneiderter Investmentlösungen, den wachsenden Stellenwert alternativer Anlageklassen wie Gold, Private Markets und Krypto, sowie über die Herausforderungen in einem dynamischen Marktumfeld. Thomas Wille gibt Einblicke in seine Sicht auf die aktuelle Marktlage, seine Einschätzung zu Zinsen, Inflation, USD vs CHF – und er verrät, wie er persönlich investiert.
Ausserdem: Welche Rolle spielt Digitalisierung in der Vermögensverwaltung? Und welche Prinzipien sind heute entscheidend, um in der Vermögensverwaltung erfolgreich zu sein?
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
