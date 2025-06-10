Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
10.06.2025

EQS-News: GeoVax Announces Upcoming Presentation at the European Hematology Association 2025 Congress Highlighting Positive Immune Response Data for GEO-CM04S1 in CLL Patients

EQS-News: GeoVax, Inc.
GeoVax Announces Upcoming Presentation at the European Hematology Association 2025 Congress Highlighting Positive Immune Response Data for GEO-CM04S1 in CLL Patients

10.06.2025 / 15:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ATLANTA, GA - June 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing multi-antigen vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumors, today announced that clinical data for its next-generation COVID-19 multi-antigen vaccine candidate, GEO-CM04S1, will be presented at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2025 Hybrid Congress, taking place June 12–15, 2025, in Milan, Italy and online.

Alexey V. Danilov, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Director of the Toni Stephenson Lymphoma Center and Professor in the Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at the City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center in Duarte, California, will present a poster titled: “MVA-Based GEO-CM04S1 Vaccine Results in Improved Cellular Immune Response in Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Compared with mRNA-Based Vaccine: Initial Results of a Phase II Randomized Study”. The poster will be featured on Saturday, June 14, 2025, from 18:30 to 18:30 CEST in the Poster Hall, as part of the session on Infections in Hematology (including supportive care/therapy).

The presentation will highlight initial results from a Phase II randomized clinical trial highlighting the superior cellular immune response of GEO-CM04S1 compared to an authorized mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine in CLL patients - a population known to exhibit suboptimal protective responses to COVID-19 and other vaccines due to immune dysfunction. The findings will underscore the differentiated mechanism and clinical potential of the GeoVax MVA multi-antigen platform, particularly in immunocompromised individuals.

“GEO-CM04S1 continues to show promise as a vaccine option for populations with suboptimal protection from existing COVID-19 vaccines,” said Kelly T. McKee, Jr., M.D., Chief Medical Officer of GeoVax. “We are proud to have these important data showcased at EHA2025, reflecting the real-world needs of patients with hematologic malignancies.”

About GEO-CM04S1

GEO-CM04S1 is a multi-antigen COVID-19 vaccine designed using a synthetic Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vector platform. The vaccine expresses both spike (S) and nucleocapsid (N) antigens of SARS-CoV-2, aiming to provide broader and more durable immune protection. It is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in both immunocompromised and healthy adults.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The Company’s lead clinical program is GEO-CM04S1, a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine currently in three Phase 2 clinical trials, being evaluated as (1) a primary vaccine for immunocompromised patients such as those suffering from hematologic cancers and other patient populations for whom the current authorized COVID-19 vaccines are insufficient, (2) a booster vaccine in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and (3) a more robust, durable COVID-19 booster among healthy patients who previously received the mRNA vaccines. In oncology the lead clinical program is evaluating a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy, Gedeptin®, having recently completed a multicenter Phase 1/2 clinical trial for advanced head and neck cancers. The Company is also developing GEO-MVA, a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox. GeoVax has a strong IP portfolio in support of its technologies and product candidates, holding worldwide rights for its technologies and products. For more information about the current status of our clinical trials and other updates, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Company Contact:
info@geovax.com
678-384-7220                          

Investor Relations Contact:
geovax@precisionaq.com
212-698-8696

 


News Source: GeoVax, Inc.

10.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: GeoVax, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US3736782000
EQS News ID: 2153258

 
2153258  10.06.2025 CET/CEST