28.04.2025 15:25:03

EQS-News: audius with organic growth by 7.4% in 2024 / very strong operating cash flow and order backlog

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
audius with organic growth by 7.4% in 2024 / very strong operating cash flow and order backlog

28.04.2025 / 15:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

•    Total revenue in fiscal year 2024 rose by 7.4% to EUR 84.2 million (previous year: EUR 78.4 million)
•    Earnings figures impacted by investments in new business areas
•    EBITDA and EBIT nevertheless only slightly below previous year's level
•    Operating cash flow almost doubled to EUR 5.6 million
•    audius expects total revenue of more than EUR 90 million with a slight increase in EBITDA
•    Dividend proposal to the Annual General Meeting: 20 cents per share
Weinstadt, April 28, 2025

Despite continuing challenging conditions, the 2024 financial year was another year of growth for audius.

Key financial figures were slightly down due to a general increase in costs and investments in the two new business areas mobile device management and Amazon Web Services (public cloud platform) that impacted earnings. Adjusted for these factors, audius would have achieved a new record result at the earnings level.

According to audited figures, audius succeeded in increasing its total revenue by 7.2 % to EUR 84.2 million compared to the previous year on a purely organic basis.
In fiscal year 2024, consolidated group revenue amounted to EUR 83.9 million, corresponding to an increase of 7.2 % compared to the previous year (previous year: EUR 78.2 million). The increase from 2022 to 2023 was 6.7 %.

Operating profit (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 7.13 million, slightly below the previous year's figure (previous year: EUR 7.58 million). Despite the weak first quarter and significant investments in the two new above-mentioned areas, the EBITDA margin reached 8.5 %.

Consolidated net income amounted to EUR 2.8 million, compared with EUR 3.5 million in the previous year.
This includes minority earnings of EUR 683 thousand, bringing the consolidated net income attributable to the shareholders of audius SE to EUR 2.086 million.

Earnings per share after minority earnings amounted to 42 cents.

audius almost doubled its cash flow from operating activities to EUR 5.6 million in the past fiscal year, an increase of 92 %, reaching a new high (previous year: EUR 2.9 million).

The number of employees rose significantly in the fourth quarter and stood at around 700 at the end of the year.

Outlook
For the current fiscal year 2025, the Management Board is planning a significant purely organic increase in total revenue in all three business segments to a total of more than EUR 90 million. audius expects EBITDA to show a slight improvement on the previous year's figure of EUR 7.1 million.

The strong order backlog of EUR 79.3 million as of December 31, 2024, which increased again compared to the previous year, provides the company with the necessary momentum to achieve this.
However, earnings in the first half of the current fiscal year will be impacted by ongoing investments in new business areas and services, which were unable to achieve optimal capacity utilization quickly enough in the current economic environment.

The company also confirms its medium-term forecast. The published target for the end of 2026 is growth in total revenue to more than EUR 115 million. This growth forecast includes both organic and inorganic growth.

An important step toward achieving these goals is the broader focus of the mobile communications division toward telecommunications as a whole. Consequently, the audius Group has renamed the division “mobile communications” into “telecommunications.” This reflects the significant shift in focus of this division over the past few years, which has resulted from the politically driven expansion of the entire network infrastructure in Germany. Orders relating to mobile communications expansion with 4-6G are supplemented by projects involving DSL connections via fiber optic connections, which are sustainably filling the project pipeline.

The Management Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 20 cents per share for the fiscal year to the Annual General Meeting on June 25, 2025. As in the past, this is based on half of the consolidated net income after minority interests.

The audius Group's annual report will be available on the company's website from April 29, 2025 on.
About audius
The audius ITC group was founded in 1991 and operates with around 700 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region.
The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Mobile Networks & Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network.
audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.
The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

For further information please contact:

audius SE 
Investor Relations
t.: +49 7151 369 00 359
ir@audius.de
https://www.audius.de/en

28.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: audius SE
Mercedesstr. 31
71384 Weinstadt
Germany
E-mail: ir@audius.de
Internet: https://www.audius.de/de
ISIN: NL0006129074
WKN: A0M530
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2125654

 
End of News EQS News Service

2125654  28.04.2025 CET/CEST

