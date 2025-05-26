|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
News + Analysen
Fundamental
zugeh. Wertpapiere
|
26.05.2025 17:29:20
EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Mark Wilhelms, buy
NORMA Group
35.51 CHF 2.43%
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
26.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NORMA Group SE
|Edisonstr. 4
|63477 Maintal
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.normagroup.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
98924 26.05.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu NORMA Group SE
|
17:29
|EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Mark Wilhelms, buy (EQS Group)
|
17:29
|EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Mark Wilhelms, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
15:58
|Handel in Frankfurt: SDAX nachmittags mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
12:26
|SDAX-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen SDAX steigen (finanzen.ch)
|
23.05.25
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: Am Freitagmittag Gewinne im SDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
23.05.25
|Aufschläge in Frankfurt: Zum Start Gewinne im SDAX (finanzen.ch)
|
22.05.25
|Zurückhaltung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.ch)
|
22.05.25