26.05.2025 17:29:20

EQS-DD: NORMA Group SE: Mark Wilhelms, buy

NORMA Group
35.51 CHF 2.43%
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

26.05.2025 / 17:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Mark
Last name(s): Wilhelms

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NORMA Group SE

b) LEI
5299000LM9HC76W5XD46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)








Price(s) Volume(s)
11.54 EUR 5,077.60 EUR
11.54 EUR 3,577.40 EUR
11.54 EUR 2,885.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
11.54 EUR 11,540.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


26.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98924  26.05.2025 CET/CEST





