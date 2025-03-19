Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’045 -0.1%  SPI 17’273 -0.1%  Dow 41’581 -0.6%  DAX 23’293 -0.4%  Euro 0.9586 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’498 0.2%  Gold 3’035 0.0%  Bitcoin 73’437 1.2%  Dollar 0.8795 0.3%  Öl 70.4 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Rheinmetall345850Tesla11448018Steyr Motors139399233Stadler Rail217818Partners Group2460882
Top News
Santander-Aktie im Minus: Santander schliesst ein Fünftel seiner Filialen in Grossbritannien
Talanx-Aktie im Plus: Talanx optimistisch - Gewinnprognose für 2025 bleibt bestehen
Vonovia-Aktie dennoch leichter: Vonovia steigert Dividende deutlich
Darum legt der Dollar zu Franken und Euro zur
Stadler Rail-Aktie kräftig unter Druck: Unwetter belasten Jahresergebnis von Stadler Rail
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Multitude Aktie [Valor: 139899275 / ISIN: CH1398992755]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
Trading-Depot
>
19.03.2025 12:00:08

EQS-CMS: Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.03 - 18.03.2025

Multitude
4.88 EUR -0.51%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude AG / Share buyback
Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.03 - 18.03.2025

19.03.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.03 - 18.03.2025 

Zug, 19 March 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the acquisition of its own shares between 12 March 2025 and 18 March 2025, as follows: 

Date 

Number of shares 

Weighted average price/share, EUR* 

Daily purchase amount in EUR 

Trading venue (MIC Code) 

12 March 2025 

1,250 

€ 4.80  

€ 5,999.13 

XETRA 

13 March 2025 

1,700 

€ 4.82  

€ 8,194.00 

XETRA 

14 March 2025 

500 

€ 4.79 

€ 2,395.00 

XETRA 

17 March 2025 

1,400 

€ 4.82  

€ 6,752.20 

XETRA 

18 March 2025 

1,200 

€ 4.84 

€ 5,803.80 

XETRA 

TOTAL 

6,050 

€ 4.81 

€ 29,144.13 

 

*Rounded to two decimals 

Detailed information about the transactions is available on the website of Multitude (https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback). 

On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Ac29t (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Maltese Companies Act”), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company’s own shares (the “Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025. 

From 12 March 2025 and 18 March 2025, a total of 6,050 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 29,144.13. Following these transactions, Multitude AG now holds 274,879 treasury shares. 

Contact: 
Bernd Egger 
Chief Financial Officer 
Phone: +49 173 7931235 
E-Mail: bernd.egger@multitude.com 

About Multitude AG: 
Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com 


19.03.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Multitude AG
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.multitude.com/

 
End of News EQS News Service

2102656  19.03.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Multitude AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Multitude AG

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Motorola Solutions & FISERV mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ TransDigm
✅ Motorola Solutions
✅ FISERV

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Motorola Solutions & FISERV mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
09:19 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
09:17 SMI tritt auf der Stelle
08:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: TransDigm, Motorola Solutions & FISERV mit François Bloch
07:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Neues Allzeithoch, aber…
18.03.25 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Reverse Convertible auf Amazon.com Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Tesla Inc
18.03.25 What API and EIA Data Reveal About Crude Oil Markets
18.03.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sonova, UBS
17.03.25 Logo WHS DAX & Gold weiter stark! Bitcoin und die Aktien der Woche (Nvidia, Apple, Intel,...) im Fokus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’580.78 19.17 BP9SUU
Short 13’885.67 13.30 3OUBSU
Short 14’347.78 8.99 B19SNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’038.27 19.03.2025 12:02:28
Long 12’506.01 19.90 BA8SOU
Long 12’180.00 13.83
Long 11’660.00 8.59
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Milliardenverluste bei NVIDIA: Ist der gesamte Chipmarkt in Gefahr? - Broadcom als Alternative
Steyr Motors-Aktie hebt ab: Anhaltender Rüstungsboom sorgt für Kursvervielfachung
Cathie Wood greift zu: Bei diesem KI-Wert sieht die Starinvestorin offenbar mehr Chancen als bei der NVIDIA-Aktie
Ausblick: DEUTZ stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Quantencomputer-Aktien D-Wave & Co. im Aufwind: NVIDIA-Hoffnung als Kurstreiber
Berkshire Hathaway erhöht Anteil an Japans Handelsriesen - Aktien legen zu
Aktienmarkt überbewertet? Warum der Buffett-Indikator jetzt ein Warnsignal sendet
thyssenkrupp-Aktie höher: thyssenkrupp bleibt im Dialog mit deutschem Bund zur Zukunft der Marinesparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 11: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 11: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 11: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}