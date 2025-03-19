EQS-CMS: Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.03 - 18.03.2025

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude AG / Share buyback

Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.03 - 18.03.2025



Zug, 19 March 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the acquisition of its own shares between 12 March 2025 and 18 March 2025, as follows:

Date Number of shares Weighted average price/share, EUR* Daily purchase amount in EUR Trading venue (MIC Code) 12 March 2025 1,250 € 4.80 € 5,999.13 XETRA 13 March 2025 1,700 € 4.82 € 8,194.00 XETRA 14 March 2025 500 € 4.79 € 2,395.00 XETRA 17 March 2025 1,400 € 4.82 € 6,752.20 XETRA 18 March 2025 1,200 € 4.84 € 5,803.80 XETRA TOTAL 6,050 € 4.81 € 29,144.13

*Rounded to two decimals

Detailed information about the transactions is available on the website of Multitude (https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback).

On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Ac29t (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Maltese Companies Act”), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company’s own shares (the “Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025.

From 12 March 2025 and 18 March 2025, a total of 6,050 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 29,144.13. Following these transactions, Multitude AG now holds 274,879 treasury shares.

Bernd Egger

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +49 173 7931235

E-Mail: bernd.egger@multitude.com

Multitude is a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs overlooked by traditional banks. The services are provided through three independent business units, which are served by our internal Growth Platform. Multitude’s business units are Consumer Banking (Ferratum), SME Banking (CapitalBox), and Wholesale Banking (Multitude Bank). Multitude Group employs over 700 people in 25 countries and offers services in 17 countries, achieving a combined turnover of 230 million euros in 2023. Multitude was founded in Finland in 2005, is registered in Switzerland and is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 'MULT'.www.multitude.com