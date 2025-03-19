|
EQS-CMS: Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.03 - 18.03.2025
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Multitude AG
/ Share buyback
Multitude AG: Repurchase of own shares 12.03 - 18.03.2025
Zug, 19 March 2025 – Multitude AG, a listed European FinTech company, offering digital lending and online banking services to consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other FinTechs (WKN: A40VJN, ISIN: CH1398992755) (“Multitude”, “Company” or “Group”) announces the acquisition of its own shares between 12 March 2025 and 18 March 2025, as follows:
Detailed information about the transactions is available on the website of Multitude (https://www.multitude.com/investors/shareholder-information/share-buyback).
On 14 November 2024, Multitude announced that its Board of Directors has, pursuant to Article 106(4) of the Companies Ac29t (Chapter 386 of the Laws of Malta) (the “Maltese Companies Act”), resolved to implement a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 200,000 of the Company’s own shares (the “Programme). The Programme, in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, and under the authorisation granted by Multitude's Board of Directors on 13 November 2024, started on 19 November 2024 and ends at the latest on 30 June 2025.
From 12 March 2025 and 18 March 2025, a total of 6,050 shares were purchased under the share buyback programme, at a total cost of EUR 29,144.13. Following these transactions, Multitude AG now holds 274,879 treasury shares.
