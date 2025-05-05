|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
05.05.2025 17:31:54
EQS-AFR: Softing AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
|
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Softing AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Softing AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2025
Address: https://investor.softing.com/de/news-veroeffentlichungen/finanzberichte.html
Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2025
Address: https://investor.softing.com/news-publications/financial-reports.html
05.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Softing AG
|Richard-Reitzner-Allee 6
|85540 Haar
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.softing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2130418 05.05.2025 CET/CEST