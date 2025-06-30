EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG: Chief Executive Officer considers stepping down from the Management Board at the end of her current term of office on 28 February 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Personnel

clearvise AG: Chief Executive Officer considers stepping down from the Management Board at the end of her current term of office on 28 February 2026



Frankfurt, 30 June 2025 – The Supervisory Board of the company was informed today by the CEO, Ms Petra Leue-Bahns, that she is considering not standing for re-election to the Management Board for personal reasons and stepping down from the Management Board with effect from the end of her current term of office on 28 February 2026. However, Ms Leue-Bahns has not yet made a final decision.



Contact Corporate contact Media contact clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH Investor Relations team clearvise Jan Hutterer Tel.: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Tel.: +49 40 60 91 86 65 E-Mail: ir@clearvise.com E-Mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de



