30.06.2025 07:43:14

EQS-Adhoc: clearvise AG: Chief Executive Officer considers stepping down from the Management Board at the end of her current term of office on 28 February 2026

clearvise
1.49 EUR -3.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: clearvise AG / Key word(s): Personnel
clearvise AG: Chief Executive Officer considers stepping down from the Management Board at the end of her current term of office on 28 February 2026

30-Jun-2025 / 07:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 17 Market Abuse Regulation

clearvise AG: Chief Executive Officer considers stepping down from the Management Board at the end of her current term of office on 28 February 2026

Frankfurt, 30 June 2025 – The Supervisory Board of the company was informed today by the CEO, Ms Petra Leue-Bahns, that she is considering not standing for re-election to the Management Board for personal reasons and stepping down from the Management Board with effect from the end of her current term of office on 28 February 2026. However, Ms Leue-Bahns has not yet made a final decision.

Contact

Corporate contact Media contact
   
clearvise AG Kirchhoff Consult GmbH
Investor Relations team clearvise Jan Hutterer
Tel.: +49 69 2474 3922 0 Tel.: +49 40 60 91 86 65
E-Mail: ir@clearvise.com E-Mail: clearvise@kirchhoff.de

 



End of Inside Information

30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: clearvise AG
Eschenheimer Anlage 1
60316 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 247439232
E-mail: info@clearvise.com
Internet: www.clearvise.com
ISIN: DE000A1EWXA4
WKN: A1EWXA
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2162124

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2162124  30-Jun-2025 CET/CEST