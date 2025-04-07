Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’047 -5.2%  SPI 14’786 -4.9%  Dow 37’966 -0.9%  DAX 19’790 -4.1%  Euro 0.9372 -0.7%  EStoxx50 4’656 -4.6%  Gold 2’976 -2.0%  Bitcoin 67’098 0.7%  Dollar 0.8584 -0.3%  Öl 64.5 -2.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Life1485278NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882ABB1222171Holcim1221405
Top News
NIO beschafft frisches Kapital - Aktie gerät unter Druck
Bitcoin im Sinkflug: Kann sich der Kurs nicht erholen?
Zoll-Gerüchte schicken Franken nach oben
Warren Buffett widerspricht Trump: Keine Unterstützung für Zollpolitik - Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie im Sog des Zollbebens
Tesla-Aktie: Elon Musk plant wohl Markteintritt in Saudi-Arabien
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs Aktie 131840578 / NO0013107490

Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.04.2025 21:15:00

Disclosure of Voting Rights in IDEX Biometrics to Chair, Morten Opstad – 07 April 2025

IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs
0.00 EUR -17.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

At the close of business on 07 April 2025, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the extraordinary general meeting on 11 April 2025.

Total 142,779,329 shares or 17.17% of the share capital and votes, including shares held by Mr. Opstad and close relations.

Some of the proxies may include voting instructions.


Contact persons
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, Tel.: +47 918 00186
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel.: +47 950 92322
E-mail: ir@idexbiometrics.com


About IDEX Biometrics
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity.  Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com (http://www.idexbiometrics.com)


About this notice
This notice was issued by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 07 April 2024 at 21:15 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The information shall be disclosed according to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (STA) and published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Nachrichten zu IDEX Biometrics ASA Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten