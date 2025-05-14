Databricks and Tealium join forces to deliver AI-powered marketing solutions

Tealium now fuels real-time data streaming directly to Databricks’ powerful analytics and AI platform

San Diego, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium , the leading intelligent real-time data streaming platform, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to power the next generation of marketing intelligence and AI activation capabilities.

Tealium is now built on Databricks, enhancing the leading data and AI platform with advanced, real-time data collection and activation capabilities. The partnership enables a seamless data flow that empowers marketing teams to harness AI-driven insights and deliver personalized, privacy-compliant customer experiences at scale.

"We’re proud to join the Built on Databricks community and deepen our collaboration to support the world’s leading enterprises,” said Matthew Gray, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships and Alliances at Tealium. "By building on Databricks’ platform, Tealium remains focused on delivering leading real-time customer data solutions trusted by highly regulated industries for secure, scalable, and privacy-first experiences. Our partnership ensures customers continue to benefit from cutting-edge innovation, real-time insights, and the highest standards of compliance and performance.”

By combining Tealium's real-time data streaming capabilities with Databricks’ powerful analytics and AI platform, businesses have greater flexibility to support advertising and marketing strategies by leveraging real-time data, combined real-time and historical data, or purely historical data. Key benefits for marketers include:

Real-time data activation for personalized customer journeys

Enhanced audience segmentation powered by machine learning

Unified customer profiles across all touchpoints

Privacy-compliant data collection and governance

Accelerated time-to-insight for marketing analytics

Scalable processing of high-volume customer interactions

"We’re excited to partner with Tealium to empower marketers with real-time, AI-driven insights that drive truly personalized customer experiences,” said Dan Morris, GTM Leader, Marketing Solutions at Databricks. "By combining Tealium’s industry-leading data streaming capabilities with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, brands can unify and activate customer data securely and at scale-accelerating time-to-insight while ensuring privacy and compliance. Together, we’re helping businesses unlock the full potential of their data to deliver smarter, more agile marketing in today’s dynamic digital landscape.”

This joint solution supports modern enterprises in building a future-proof marketing stack that is responsive, intelligent, and built for agility in today’s fast-changing digital landscape. Supporting both Tealium’s EventStream™ and AudienceStream™ connectors, the Databricks-Tealium partnership allows brands to choose flexible implementation paths tailored to their business needs. This streaming capability makes it possible to generate actionable insights and power intelligent customer engagement in real time.

