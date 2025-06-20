Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’871 0.0%  SPI 16’448 0.0%  Dow 42’124 -0.1%  DAX 23’351 1.3%  Euro 0.9420 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’234 0.7%  Gold 3’370 0.0%  Bitcoin 83’686 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8167 0.0%  Öl 76.7 -2.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Holcim1221405Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
KW 25: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Monte-Carlo-Simulation zur ETF-Portfolio-Optimierung: Worauf Anleger achten sollten
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Kommen bald Staking-Funktionen bei Ethereum-ETFs? BlackRock heizt Gerüchteküche an
NATO-Gipfel im Fokus: Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT gesucht
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

20.06.2025 19:19:15

Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Options

Coinsilium Group
0.66 EUR 323.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Options

20-Jun-2025 / 18:19 GMT/BST

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Options

London, UK, 20 June 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF) announces that it has received an option exercise notice over 500,000 ordinary shares of no par value (“Ordinary Shares”) at an exercise price of 4.25p, warrant exercise notices over 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares, at an exercise price of 3.75p and warrant exercise notices over 2,710,000 Ordinary Shares, at an exercise price of 3p.

The exercised warrants are among those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 21 April 2023 and 8 March 2024 and the exercised options are among those granted as announced on 10th November 2023.

Admission

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 26th June 2025 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital, including the new shares resulting from the WRAP retail offer, expected to be admitted on or around 23rd June 2024, as announced on 18th June 2025, will comprise 364,687,274 Ordinary Shares. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

 

Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

 

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker)

 +44 (0) 207 469 0930

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

Oberon Capital (Joint Broker)

Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock

+4420 3179 5300

OAK Securities (Joint Broker)

Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678

 

Notes to Editor  

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

 

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.

 

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on accumulating and holding Bitcoin. 

 

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". 

 

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 393456
EQS News ID: 2158410

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten