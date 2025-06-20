COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Exercise of Warrants and Options

London, UK, 20 June 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF) announces that it has received an option exercise notice over 500,000 ordinary shares of no par value (“Ordinary Shares”) at an exercise price of 4.25p, warrant exercise notices over 2,000,000 Ordinary Shares, at an exercise price of 3.75p and warrant exercise notices over 2,710,000 Ordinary Shares, at an exercise price of 3p.

The exercised warrants are among those granted during the Company's subscription and broker placement, through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 21 April 2023 and 8 March 2024 and the exercised options are among those granted as announced on 10th November 2023.

Admission

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 26th June 2025 ("Admission"). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital, including the new shares resulting from the WRAP retail offer, expected to be admitted on or around 23rd June 2024, as announced on 18th June 2025, will comprise 364,687,274 Ordinary Shares. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman Eddy Travia, Chief Executive +350 2000 8223 +44 (0) 7785 381 089 www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock +4420 3179 5300 OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Damion Carruel, Calvin Man Tel. +44 (0)20 3973 3678

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI-powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium’s wholly owned subsidiary, Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited, serves as the Company’s operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2025, the Company launched Forza Gibraltar Limited, its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary focused on accumulating and holding Bitcoin.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

For more information, visit: https://www.coinsilium.com/