Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’380 -0.2%  SPI 16’999 -0.2%  Dow 41’860 -1.9%  DAX 24’122 0.4%  Euro 0.9349 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’454 0.0%  Gold 3’315 0.7%  Bitcoin 89’170 1.0%  Dollar 0.8251 -0.4%  Öl 64.7 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Life1485278Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405
Top News
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Snowflake-Aktie deutlich höher: Snowflake steigert Umsatz und Gewinn
Mercuryo-CEO: Kryptowährungen und klassisches Geld schliessen sich nicht aus
Zoom-Aktie fester: Gewinn von Zoom Communications klettert
Apple-Aktie stabil: Ex-Apple-Designchef Jony Ive geht zu OpenAI
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.05.2025 22:30:00

Cellectis’ Annual Shareholders General Meeting to be Held on June 26, 2025

CELLECTISAct. Nom.
1.33 EUR -0.75%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellectis (the "Company”) (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - NASDAQ: CLLS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies, announced today that it will hold its annual general meeting on June 26, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. CET at the Biopark auditorium, 11 rue Watt, 4th floor, 75013 Paris, France.

The notice convening the annual general meeting stating the detailed agenda and modalities of participation in the meeting and the report of the board of directors to the shareholders meeting are available on the Cellectis website: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/

About Cellectis???? 

Cellectis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company using its pioneering gene-editing platform to develop life-saving cell and gene therapies. The company utilizes an allogeneic approach for CAR T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients, and a platform to develop gene therapies in other therapeutic indications. With its in-house manufacturing capabilities, Cellectis is one of the few end-to-end gene editing companies that controls the cell and gene therapy value chain from start to finish.

Cellectis’ headquarters are in Paris, France, with locations in New York and Raleigh, NC. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more, visit www.cellectis.com and follow Cellectis on LinkedIn and X.

For further information on Cellectis, please contact:     

Media contacts:     
Pascalyne Wilson, Director, Communications, + 33 (0)7 76 99 14 33, media@cellectis.com     
Patricia Sosa Navarro, Chief of Staff to the CEO, +33 (0)7 76 77 46 93  

Investor Relations contact:       
Arthur Stril, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Business Officer, investors@cellectis.com

 

Attachment