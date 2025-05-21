Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’335 -0.6%  SPI 16’943 -0.6%  Dow 42’677 -0.3%  DAX 23’974 -0.3%  Euro 0.9346 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’434 -0.4%  Gold 3’304 0.4%  Bitcoin 87’856 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8244 -0.5%  Öl 66.2 0.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Julius Bär10248496Swiss Life1485278Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Ankündigung zu Advantage2 beflügelt D-Wave-Aktie - Analysten weiter optimistisch
Swatch-Aktie in Rot: Swatch-Aktionär Steven Wood scheitert mit Wahl in Verwaltungsrat
Britisches Tech-Unternehmen mischt im Quantencomputing mit - das steckt hinter Endava
Heidelberg Materials-Analyse: Overweight-Bewertung von JP Morgan Chase & Co. für Heidelberg Materials-Aktie
Daimler Truck-Aktie in Rot: Overweight-Bewertung von JP Morgan Chase & Co. für Daimler Truck-Aktie
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.05.2025 14:59:59

Carestream Launches Carestream 360º: A New Analytics Dashboard for Streamlined Reporting and Deeper Operational Insight

Rochester, N.Y., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health today announced the U.S. market launch of Carestream 360º, an advanced analytics dashboard designed to help radiology departments track key performance metrics, analyze imaging trends, and optimize operational efficiency.

Carestream 360º automatically collects data from connected Carestream Digital Radiography (DR) systems, consolidating it into a single, secure, easily-accessible cloud-based dashboard —enabling radiology departments to monitor data and make informed decisions without multiple system visits or manual data transfers.

Users can track key data points important for operational insights, like reject rates, dose analysis, productivity, detector shock events, and device management—all in a consolidated, easy-to-use platform.

"Having all key data available in one centralized, easy-to-access dashboard gives teams the visibility they need to uncover insights, track performance, and drive meaningful improvements,” said Vincent Chan, President and General Manager, Digital Radiography. 

Carestream 360º can also help improve image quality and team performance by providing direct access to rejected images—transforming advanced reject analysis into a valuable tool for continuous learning. Teams can review images together to identify trends, reinforce best practices, and target training where it’s needed most.

Combined with streamlined quality assurance tracking and reporting, it supports a more informed, collaborative approach to quality improvement.

"Our goal is to simplify the day-to-day for our customers by streamlining workflow and giving teams quick, intuitive access to the data that matters most,” said Mr. Chan. "By reducing manual steps and automating data consolidation and reporting, we’re helping radiology departments focus their time where it counts—on elevating performance, improving quality, and ultimately becoming a stronger, more efficient imaging department that delivers exceptional care.”

Carestream 360º is initially only available in the United States.

 ###

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com .

Attachment 



Melody Warner
Carestream Health
5857898735
melody.warner@carestream.com

Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Techn., Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Cintas
✅ Deutsche Boerse

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Technologies, Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:28 Swatch-Aktie in Rot: Swatch-Aktionär Steven Wood scheitert mit Wahl in Verwaltungsrat
09:13 Marktüberblick: Platin und Palladium haussieren
08:56 SMI mit neuem 6-Wochen-Hoch
07:16 3 Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Trane Technologies, Cintas & Deutsche Boerse mit François Bloch
06:12 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 24‘000-Punkte-Marke überboten
20.05.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Richemont, Nestlé, Swisscom
19.05.25 Logo WHS USA verlieren Top-Rating! Was bedeutet das DAX, Dow, Dollar, Anleihen, Gold & Aktien?
15.05.25 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Holcim Ltd
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’669.74 18.74 B0LSNU
Short 12’902.35 13.50 SS4MTU
Short 13’372.13 8.81 BDGS0U
SMI-Kurs: 12’336.60 21.05.2025 14:52:33
Long 11’714.84 19.68 BQUSIU
Long 11’418.56 13.27 BH2SIU
Long 10’970.99 8.88 B38SLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Julius Bär-Aktie bricht ein: Julius Bär mit Wertberichtigung von 130 Millionen Franken wegen mehrerer Kunden
UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer: UBS-CEO Ermotti gegen strengere Regulierung - Ausländische Konkurrenz als Gewinner
Investments der Gates Foundation: Die grössten Positionen in Q1 2025
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Nestlé will laut CEO Freixe am Mineralwassergeschäft festhalten
Trotz Kursdämpfer: Analyst sieht enormes Kurspotenzial bei Rheinmetall-Aktie
Alphabet-Aktie gewinnt: Google bläst zum Angriff bei Künstlicher Intelligenz
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Neuen Quantencomputer vorgestellt
UBS-Aktie rutscht ab: UBS nutzt Wegzug als Drohkulisse
TUI-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Ryanair-Optimismus gibt Rückenwind

Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hat Fisher Asset Management im Portfolio
Q1 2025: So sah das Portfolio von Fisher Asset Management aus
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Neue Nummer eins im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackmans Hedgefonds im ersten Quartal 2025
Börsenlegende Bill Ackman hat mit seinem Hedgefonds Pershing Square Capital im ersten Quartal 20 ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
KW 20: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}