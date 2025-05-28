|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
28.05.2025 22:58:33
BW Offshore: Annual General Meeting 2025 - Minutes
Annual General Meeting 2025 - Minutes
The Annual General Meeting 2025 of BW Offshore Limited was held today. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.
For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com
About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
