28.05.2025 22:58:33

BW Offshore: Annual General Meeting 2025 - Minutes

BW Offshore
2.82 EUR 1.99%
Annual General Meeting 2025 - Minutes

The Annual General Meeting 2025 of BW Offshore Limited was held today. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 1,100 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo stock exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


