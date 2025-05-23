Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’199 -0.6%  SPI 16’772 -0.5%  Dow 41’603 -0.6%  DAX 23’630 -1.5%  Euro 0.9365 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’326 -1.8%  Gold 3’360 1.9%  Bitcoin 88’915 -3.9%  Dollar 0.8213 -0.9%  Öl 65.0 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Sunrise Communications138622040UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Sika41879292Swiss Life1485278Richemont21048333Logitech2575132ABB1222171
Top News
KW 21: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Standard Chartered wird optimistischer - Analyst hebt Bitcoin-Prognose an
Analyst optimistisch für NVIDIA-Aktie: Kein Konkurrent kann den Marktführer technologisch einholen
Dividenden gefährdet: Bei diesen Aktien drohen Dividendenkürzungen aufgrund der US-Zölle
Nach anfänglichen Zweifeln: NVIDIA investiert in Quantencomputing
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.05.2025 23:51:22

Boundless Bio To Reduce Its Workforce By About One-third

(RTTNews) - Boundless Bio (BOLD), a clinical-stage oncology company, Friday said it would reduce its workforce by about one-third as it streamlines its operations.

The company said it is discontinuing current monotherapy and combination arms of BBI-355 in POTENTIATE clinical trial. It also plans to evaluate BBI-355 and BBI-825 as a combination therapy in the POTENTIATE clinical trial, targeting initiation in the second half of 2025.

"At Boundless, we're committed to delivering innovative therapies for patients with oncogene-amplified cancers through disciplined execution," said Zachary Hornby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boundless Bio. "By prioritizing the novel combination of BBI-355 and BBI-825, along with our exciting Kinesin program, BBI-940, we're concentrating our resources where we see the greatest potential to develop meaningful medicines. These decisions extend our operating runway into the first half of 2028, which should enable us to reach initial clinical milestones for these programs with our current capital."

The company believes the combination of portfolio prioritization, streamlined operations, and its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $138.3 million as of March 31, 2025, will extend its operating runway into the first half of 2028 and through anticipated clinical proof-of-concept readouts for each of its therapeutic programs.

Nachrichten zu Audentes Therapeutics Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten