BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: POST-STAB Notice - WOLSELEY

23.05.2025

WOLSELEY GROUP PLC

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 16.05.2025 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated 22.05.2025, BNP PARIBAS (contact: Stanford Hartman; telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: WOLSELEY GROUP FINCO PLC Guarantor(s) (if any): N/A Aggregate nominal amount: 350,000,000 GBP Description: Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS, LLOYDS, WELLS FARGO, BOFA, RBC

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 16/05/2025 Stabilisation last occurred: 21/05/2025 Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC





Date Lowest Price Highest Price 16/05/2025 98.625 99.25 19/05/2025 98.50 99.23 20/05/2025 99.375 99.50 21/05/2025 99.55 99.55

