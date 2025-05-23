Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’281 0.1%  SPI 16’883 0.2%  Dow 41’859 0.0%  DAX 24’050 0.2%  Euro 0.9377 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’415 -0.2%  Gold 3’328 0.9%  Bitcoin 91’777 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8262 -0.3%  Öl 64.5 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sunrise Communications138622040Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Bundesgericht lehnt Entschädigung für Credit Suisse-Aktionäre ab
Vonovia-Aktie fester: Vonovia-Chef bekräftigt bestätigt langfristige Strategie
Krypto-Portfolio aufbauen: 5 nützliche Tricks um in Bitcoin & Co. zu investieren
Aktien von UniCredit und Banco BPM in Rot: UniCredit und Regierung in Rom weiter in Machtkampf
Billionen-Marktpotenzial: Warum aktiven ETFs mehr Wachstum bevorstehen dürfte
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.05.2025 13:00:16

BNP Paribas Primary New Issues: POST-STAB Notice - WOLSELEY

23.05.2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

WOLSELEY GROUP PLC

Post-stabilisation Period Announcement

STABILISATION CARRIED OUT

[Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 16.05.2025 and to the mid-stabilisation period announcement[s] dated 22.05.2025, BNP PARIBAS (contact: Stanford Hartman; telephone: 0207 595 8222) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.

Securities

Issuer: WOLSELEY GROUP FINCO PLC
Guarantor(s) (if any): N/A
Aggregate nominal amount: 350,000,000 GBP
Description: Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes
Offer price: 100

Stabilisation Manager(s)

Name(s): BNP PARIBAS, LLOYDS, WELLS FARGO, BOFA, RBC

Stabilisation

Stabilisation started: 16/05/2025
Stabilisation last occurred: 21/05/2025
Stabilisation trading venue(s):3 OTC


Date Lowest Price Highest Price
 16/05/2025  98.625  99.25
 19/05/2025  98.50  99.23
 20/05/2025  99.375 99.50 
 21/05/2025  99.55  99.55

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.

 


Nachrichten zu Mitsubishi Materials Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten