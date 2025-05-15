Reykjavík, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ("Amaroq Minerals” or the "Company”)

Annual Report and Notice of Meeting

TORONTO, ONTARIO – May 15, 2025 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, Nasdaq Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mining company with a substantial land package of Gold and strategic mineral assets in Southern Greenland, announces that it has posted its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Notice of Annual and Special General Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting”) and Management Information Circular to shareholders.

Copies of the documents are published on the Company's website at https://www.amaroqminerals.com/investors/annual-general-meeting-2025/ and the documents will also be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Meeting will be held remotely on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time). Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate, vote and submit questions at the virtual meeting. Instructions on how to join the virtual meeting are set out in the Notice of Meeting.

All individuals nominated for election to the Board are currently serving as Directors of the Company. Non-Executive Director Liane Kelly will conclude her service on the Board at the Meeting, and has notified the Board that she does not intend to stand for re-election. The Board has not proposed a replacement nominee at this time, as it considers the current composition of the Board to be effective and well aligned with the Company’s strategic direction.

Among the resolutions, shareholders will be asked to approve a special resolution to change the Company’s name to "Amaroq Ltd." or such other name as the Board may determine appropriate. The proposed name change reflects the Company’s continued strategic evolution from a pure mineral exploration company to a broader, full-cycle mining enterprise. The Board believes that the new name better represents the Company’s diversified asset base and long-term vision. The change is subject to shareholder and regulatory approval, including acceptance by the TSXV.

In addition to the above, shareholders will be voting:

to receive and consider the financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 together with the report of the auditors thereon;

re-appoint BDO Canada LLP as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year

to consider the Company’s stock option plan and restricted share unit plan (the "Plans”). As the Plans are "rolling" plans, under Policy 4.4 of the TSXV, the Company is required to obtain the approval of its Shareholders at each annual meeting.





Further Information:

Amaroq’s principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in South Greenland. The Company’s principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Gold mine. The Company has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region as well as advanced exploration projects at Stendalen and the Sava Copper Belt exploring for Strategic metals such as Copper, Nickel, Rare Earths and other minerals. Amaroq Minerals is continued under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Companies Act.

