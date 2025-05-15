Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.05.2025 08:30:00

AI-powered Automation and Real-Time Payments Secure Quadient Leader Position in SPARK Matrix for Accounts Receivable

Neopost
17.52 EUR -0.23%
  • Quadient is recognized by QKS Group for its data-driven analytics, seamless integration with major ERP systems and scalable SaaS platform

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, has been positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Accounts Receivable Applications, 2025. This marks the fourth consecutive year Quadient has been named as a leader in the report produced by the technology advisory and research firm QKS Group. Quadient believes this recognition is a testament to its continuing commitment to help businesses accelerate digital transformation, automate financial processes to increase business performance and create high-value customer interactions.

Automation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming accounts receivable (AR) processes. The cloud-based Quadient AR solution leverages AI to automate the order-to-cash cycle, delivering a streamlined experience from credit to collections to cash application that creates effective customer interactions and accelerates cash flow.

"Quadient distinguishes itself in the global AR applications market with pioneering features such as cutting-edge AI and machine learning algorithms for exceptionally accurate and efficient remittance-to-invoice matching, comprehensive support for transitioning to emerging payment technologies like real-time payment processing, and strategic alliances with an expansive network of payment providers to craft a future-ready payment ecosystem,” said Hetansh Shah, analyst at QKS Group. "Quadient’s dedicated in-house digital transformation team, collaborating closely with top-tier payment providers, not only ensures a frictionless transition for clients’ customers from traditional paper-based payments to secure, efficient electronic alternatives, but also drives continuous innovation and tailored support for clients’ evolving payment landscapes.”

Quadient AR is part of Quadient’s global automation platform that encompasses accounts receivable, accounts payable, invoice presentment and e-invoicing solutions for the office of the CFO, as well as customer communications management, customer journey mapping and digital forms to deliver outstanding customer experiences.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix for AR Applications, and we believe it affirms Quadient’s commitment to enabling businesses to automate processes, enhance customer engagement and integrate data seamlessly for cost-efficient growth and exceptional customer experiences,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Digital, Quadient. "We look forward to driving continued innovation and supporting businesses in leveraging AI-powered tools for cash flow forecasting, credit risk assessment and proactive collections with omnichannel communications.”

For complimentary access to an abridged SPARK Matrix AR Applications 2024 report, visit: https://www.quadient.com/en/resources/2025-spark-matrix-accounts-receivable-applications

About Quadient®
Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit http://www.quadient.com/en/.

Media Contacts
Joe Scolaro, Quadient
Global Press Relations Manager
+1 203-301-3673
jscolaro@quadient.com

Kiley Ribordy, Walker Sands
Senior PR Director
quadientpr@walkersands.com

Attachment


