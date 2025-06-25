Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’881 -0.9%  SPI 16’443 -0.8%  Dow 42’982 -0.3%  DAX 23’498 -0.6%  Euro 0.9381 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’252 -0.9%  Gold 3’333 0.3%  Bitcoin 86’511 1.4%  Dollar 0.8049 0.0%  Öl 67.6 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Trotz Marktturbulenzen: Diese 10 Aktien haben das grösste Wachstumspotenzial
Ausblick: H&M legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Ex-Manager prophezeit: Musks Zeit bei Tesla läuft ab
Coinbase-Aktie im Aufwind: Was die Kryptobörse derzeit antreibt
FedEx-Aktie verliert: FedEx verzichtet wegen unsicherer US-Wirtschaftslage auf Gewinnausblick
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.06.2025 22:58:45

Aclarion Enrolls First Patient In CLARITY Trial Evaluating Nociscan In Spine Surgery

(RTTNews) - Aclarion, Inc. (ACON), a healthcare technology firm, has announced the enrollment of the first patient in its CLARITY trial.

The study aims to evaluate the clinical and economic value of its Nociscan platform in spine surgeries, with the Texas Back Institute enrolling the inaugural participant.

Dr. Alexander Satin, orthopedic spine surgeon and principal investigator at the Texas Back Institute, expressed optimism about the study, noting the trial's potential to correlate Nociscan's biomarker data with surgical outcomes in patients suffering from chronic low back pain.

The CLARITY trial is a prospective, randomized, multi-center study involving 300 patients scheduled for surgery due to 1- or 2-level discogenic low back pain. Patients will be randomized into two groups—one with surgeons blinded to Nociscan data and another with access to it to guide treatment (fusion or total disc replacement). The primary outcome is pain reduction on the 100mm VAS scale at 12 months post-surgery. The trial is led by Dr. Nicholas Theodore of Johns Hopkins Medicine, with additional sites including Northwestern Medicine, Advocate Aurora, Keck Medicine of USC, and UHealth/University of Miami.

With around 266 million people globally affected by degenerative spine disease, Aclarion's Nociscan is the first SaaS platform backed by clinical evidence to noninvasively differentiate between painful and nonpainful spinal discs. It uses chemical biomarkers to help physicians make more precise surgical decisions and potentially improve patient outcomes.

Wednesday, ACON closed at $7.08, or 4.16% higher on the NasdaqCM.