EQS-News: Aclarion Announces Closing of $14.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’990 0.4%  SPI 15’983 0.5%  Dow 43’488 0.8%  DAX 20’903 1.2%  Euro 0.9405 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’148 0.8%  Gold 2’702 -0.5%  Bitcoin 95’749 5.0%  Dollar 0.9150 0.5%  Öl 80.6 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Richemont21048333Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Trump im Weissen Haus: Bleibt das Wirtschaftswachstum in den USA stabil?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
KW 3: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Aufschläge in New York: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende steigen
Freitagshandel in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich im Aufwind
Suche...

Aclarion Aktie [Valor: 115899609 / ISIN: US6551871022]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.01.2025 22:50:21

EQS-News: Aclarion Announces Closing of $14.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

EQS-News: Aclarion, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial
Aclarion Announces Closing of $14.4 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

17.01.2025 / 22:50 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BROOMFIELD, CO - January 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 100,000 shares of common stock and 143,900,000 pre-funded warrants with each share of common stock and each pre-funded warrant accompanied by (i) a series A common warrant to purchase one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.20 per share and (ii) a series B common warrant to purchase one (1) common share at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. The combined public offering price of each share of common stock together with the accompanying series A and series B common warrants is $0.10, and the combined public offering price of each pre-funded warrant together with the accompanying series A and series B common warrants is $0.09999. In addition, the Company granted to the underwriter a 45 day option to purchase up to an additional 21,000,000 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants), at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and up to an additional 21,000,000 series A common warrants and up to an additional 21,000,000 series B common warrants at a nominal price to cover over-allotment sales. The underwriter exercised its option to purchase 21,000,000 series A common warrants and 21,000,000 series B common warrants. All shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants, series A common warrants and series B common warrant were sold by Aclarion. The closing of the public offering occurred on January 16, 2025.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the sole bookrunning manager for the public offering.

The gross proceeds of the public offering were approximately $14.4 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aclarion. Aclarion intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all outstanding shares of its Series B Preferred Stock at a redemption price per share equal to $1,000 plus all accrued but unpaid dividends on each such share, with the remaining net proceeds to be used to build out the product platforms, expand its sales and marketing efforts, and for general and administration expenses and other general corporate purposes.

This public offering was made by the Company pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-283724), which was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on January 14, 2025. The securities were offered only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Dawson James Securities, Inc. Attention: Prospectus Department, 101 North Federal Highway, Suite 600, Boca Raton, FL 33432, investmentbanking@dawsonjames.com or toll free at 866.928.0928.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations are forward-looking statements and reflect the current beliefs of Aclarion's management. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to the intended use of proceeds. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including the risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in the registration statement related to the offering filed with the SEC and in our other filings with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Aclarion assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contacts:
Kirin M. Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:
Jodi Lamberti
SPRIG Consulting
612.812.7477
jodi@sprigconsulting.com


News Source: Aclarion, Inc.

17.01.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Aclarion, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US6551871022
EQS News ID: 2070309

 
End of News EQS News Service

2070309  17.01.2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2070309&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Analysen zu Aclarion Inc Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über eine Auswahl an Aktien, welche von einer künstlichen Intelligenz prognostiziert wurden. Diese Titel sind laut KI optimal für ein langfristiges Buy and Hold Portfolio.
Welche Meinung haben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz vom Portfolio und halten diese Titel langfristig stand? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:36 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tesla
08:54 SG-Marktüberblick: 17.01.2025
08:53 SMI von Richemont beflügelt
07:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘700-Dollar-Marke überboten
04:30 Treasury Cash Market Penetration (TCMP): Shifting from Primary Dealer to TRACE Data
16.01.25 KI gefragt: Aktien für die Ewigkeit – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.01.25 Julius Bär: 12.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf ABB Ltd, Holcim Ltd, Swiss Re AG, Zurich Insurance Group AG
16.01.25 Video: Strukturierte Produkte - was macht sie so besonders?
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’472.41 19.65 7CSSMU
Short 12’728.20 13.86 U4B7SU
Short 13’213.66 8.85 UKGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’990.27 17.01.2025 17:30:19
Long 11’500.00 19.85
Long 11’223.97 13.62 SSRM9U
Long 10’720.07 8.69 SSOMSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nach Pepe und Pepe Unchained: Jetzt kommt Wall Street Pepe
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS darf wohl weiterhin US-Pensionskassengelder verwalten - UBS ersetzt CS-Logos am Paradeplatz
Idorsia-Aktie legt zu: Idorsia verzichtet auf Lizenz- und Meilensteinzahlungen für Santheras DMD-Mittel
Solana Kurs Prognose: Rallye auf ein neues Allzeithoch nur noch eine Frage der Zeit?
ARYZTA-Aktie steigt deutlich: ARYZTA übertrifft Mittelfristziele schneller als erwartet
Jetzt kommt Donald Trump: Was passiert am ersten Tag?
KW 3: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Ripple: Neue Prognose sieht XRP bei 15 US Dollar
Santhera-Aktie im Plus: Santhera startet Agamree-Markteinführung in Grossbritannien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst höher und knackt erstmals 20'900-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street schlussendlich stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende freundlich und überschritt zeitweise sogar die 12'000-Punkte-Marke. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordrally fort und knackte erstmals die 20'900 Zähler. Die US-Börsen notierten im Freitagshandel mit Gewinnen. Die Börsen in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten