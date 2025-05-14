Absorb Recognized as a Global Leader in Learning Technology by Fosway, Talented Learning and G2 in 2025

Continues its momentum as the world’s fastest-growing learning technology company, driven by AI-powered innovation, unmatched customer satisfaction, and enterprise-scale impact

CALGARY, Alberta, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absorb Software, the leading global AI-driven learning platform provider, today announced it has been named a Core Leader with an Excelling Trajectory on the 2025 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Learning Systems, securing the best-ranking position within the Core Leader quadrant. The company was also recognized as a ‘Powerhouse Learning System’ in Talented Learning’s 2025 RightFit Grid, the highest level for All-Purpose Learning Systems, and earned the #1 spot in the Enterprise Relationship Index for Corporate LMS in G2’s 2025 Spring Reports.

The Fosway 9-Grid™, Europe’s leading industry analysis for learning systems, evaluates vendors on Performance, Potential, Market Presence, TCO, and Trajectory. Absorb, as the only leading provider in the Excelling trajectory in the grid, alongside its placement at the top of Core Leader quadrant, highlights the company’s success in transforming the learning landscape. The company offers intuitive, immersive, and personalized experiences powered by industry-leading generative AI capabilities. Its superior platform, combined with exceptional customer service, solidifies Absorb’s position as the world’s fastest growing learning technology company.

"We live in a working world that never stops changing in response to the needs of the workforce; enterprises must look to build agile, future-ready teams,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "Absorb continues to grow its position as a Core Leader in the learning systems landscape by providing intelligent, highly configurable solutions that support workforce development and external training at scale. Their investment in AI, people-based learning and skills-focused innovation also sees them advance to an Excelling trajectory this year.”

Talented Learning’s RightFit Grid™ highlights solutions by functionality, scalability, and specialization. Absorb’s Powerhouse placement reflects its proven ability to deliver flexible, AI-powered learning experiences for both organizations’ internal needs—like onboarding, compliance, and leadership—and external audiences, including partner enablement and customer education. With support for multi-tenancy, custom branding, mobile learner experiences, and deep integrations, Absorb offers the flexibility, scale, and strategic fit today’s growth-driven organizations demand.

"Absorb Software stands out as a powerhouse in the learning technology space, offering one of the most versatile and AI-driven platforms today. Their strength lies in delivering meaningful, personalized learning across diverse audiences—earning them a leading spot in our RightFit Grid for enterprise-focused LMS solutions,” said John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst, Talented Learning.

Absorb was also named #1 in the Enterprise LMS in G2’s 2025 Spring Reports, with a relationship score of 96%—the highest in its category. Absorb’s user satisfaction score in G2’s 2025 Enterprise Grid® Report for Corporate LMS was 100%. This milestone earned the platform a record 125 badges and 62 first-place awards in the G2 Spring Reports release. G2 publishes its Grid® and Index Reports quarterly, ranking products based on verified user reviews, along with data gathered from online sources and social networks.

These accolades underscore Absorb’s commitment to delivering next-gen learning experiences that fuel business performance, upskilling, and workforce transformation. With 34 million users across 3,300 organizations and 28% YoY growth, Absorb is accelerating momentum globally, particularly across the EMEA region.

"In today’s fast-changing world of work, learning must be agile, impactful, and built for the future,” said Kimberly Williams, CEO of Absorb Software. "Absorb today leads the way as the premier end-to-end, AI-powered Strategic Learning Platform—serving as the engine behind seamless, personalized learning paths and streamlined course creation for modern, growth-driven organizations. As skills needs evolve, these recognitions validate our vision and strengthen our commitment to helping organizations embed smarter upskilling, reskilling, and continuous growth into the fabric of their business.”

Absorb’s leadership in innovation and customer value is reflected in recent enhancements and those still to come:

Absorb’s AI-driven capabilities —developed through its dedicated AI Labs—are reshaping how organizations deliver personalized, scalable, and high-impact learning. With AI now the most-requested functionality and search traffic up 10x year-over-year, Absorb is meeting demand through tools like AI-powered search, intelligent assistants, content generation, skills mapping, personalization, and mentorship features.

—developed through its dedicated AI Labs—are reshaping how organizations deliver personalized, scalable, and high-impact learning. With AI now the most-requested functionality and search traffic up 10x year-over-year, Absorb is meeting demand through tools like AI-powered search, intelligent assistants, content generation, skills mapping, personalization, and mentorship features. Absorb Skills delivers one of the most in-demand capabilities across the platform, reflecting customer urgency around upskilling. It combines AI-powered intelligence with customizable frameworks, integrated content, robust analytics, and strategic enablement to help organizations align learning with workforce needs and close skill gaps faster.

delivers one of the most in-demand capabilities across the platform, reflecting customer urgency around upskilling. It combines AI-powered intelligence with customizable frameworks, integrated content, robust analytics, and strategic enablement to help organizations align learning with workforce needs and close skill gaps faster. Communities, a collaborative learning feature fostering engagement, peer interaction, and knowledge-sharing among users.

a collaborative learning feature fostering engagement, peer interaction, and knowledge-sharing among users. An Enhanced Mobile Learning Experience , with a redesigned interface and offline functionality tailored to frontline and deskless employees.

, with a redesigned interface and offline functionality tailored to frontline and deskless employees. Integrated LMS and Mentorship, enabled by Absorb’s acquisition of the Together platform, combines structured learning paths with personalized mentoring to support holistic growth. Deeper LMS integration is planned later this year.





Complementing this is Absorb’s Strategic Learning Playbooks (SLPs)—expert-designed, step-by-step frameworks that help organizations successfully launch and scale programs. These playbooks offer expert guidance for use cases like upskilling, customer support training, and leadership development, with actionable strategies, virtual bootcamps, and best practices to drive measurable outcomes.

Building on these innovations, Absorb is expanding its vision to foster more personalized, relationship-driven growth. The company launched a mentorship network—a free, global community designed for HR and L&D professionals to connect, share, and grow through opportunities to both mentor and be mentored. It’s designed to close the gap in access to professional growth, providing space for peer exchange, deeper connection, and continuous learning.

"Absorb is the fastest-growing HR and learning technology company in the world because we deliver exactly what today’s organizations need: a platform that’s years ahead of the market—thoughtfully designed for every learner, from employees and customers to partners, and beyond,” said Saravana Sivanandham, Chief Marketing Officer at Absorb Software. "With a deeply customer-centric approach, the Absorb LMS platform is scalable, highly configurable, and features an intuitive, engaging UI—backed by best-in-class support. We deliver exceptional value and one of the lowest total costs of ownership, which is why we lead the industry in CSAT and NPS—and why more organizations choose Absorb to drive growth through learning.”

