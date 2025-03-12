Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie 11958148 / ES0177542018

3.32
CHF
-0.48
CHF
-12.65%
12.03.2025
BRX
09.05.2025 12:07:39

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

International Consolidated Airlines
3.32 CHF -12.65%
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe ein starkes erstes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Jaina Mistry in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das aktuelle Umfeld der Gruppe wirke ermutigend, doch mit Blick auf das dritte Quartal gebe es aber wegen der Nachfrage auf der Nordatlantik-Route etwas Unsicherheit./rob/tih/la;

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
4.00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
2.96 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
35.18%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
2.96 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.23%
Analyst Name::
Jaina Mistry 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:07 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:25 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
11:06 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.25 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
25.04.25 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
