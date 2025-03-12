|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe ein starkes erstes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Jaina Mistry in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das aktuelle Umfeld der Gruppe wirke ermutigend, doch mit Blick auf das dritte Quartal gebe es aber wegen der Nachfrage auf der Nordatlantik-Route etwas Unsicherheit./rob/tih/la;
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
4.00 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
2.96 £
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
35.18%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
2.96 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35.23%
|
Analyst Name::
Jaina Mistry
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|3.32
|-12.65%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
