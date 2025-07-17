Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’962 0.4%  SPI 16’703 0.6%  Dow 44’484 0.5%  DAX 24’371 1.5%  Euro 0.9323 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’377 1.5%  Gold 3’339 -0.2%  Bitcoin 96’908 1.9%  Dollar 0.8043 0.4%  Öl 69.6 1.3% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204Richemont21048333UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Rheinmetall345850Amrize143013422
NVIDIA bekommt Konkurrenz: Groq startet Europa-Offensive - Milliardenbewertung im Visier
Dividendenstars im Dow Jones: Diese 3 Aktien lohnen sich besonders
Netflix-Aktie dennoch leichter: Netflix-Zahlen schlagen Erwartungen
Meta-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter: Meta schliesst Vergleich im Skandal um Cambridge Analytica
Neuer Börsenstar? Die Performance der Circle-Aktie seit dem IPO
18.07.2025 00:02:36

Malaysia GDP Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Friday release preliminary Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the first quarter, GDP was up 4.4 percent on year.

Malaysia also will see June figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in May, imports rose 6.6 percent on year and exports were down an annual 1.1 percent for a trade surplus of MYR0.80 billion.

Japan will see June data for national consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.7 percent.

New Zealand will see June numbers for credit card spending; in May, spending was up 2.2 percent on year.

Novartis-Aktie rutsch ab: Novartis wächst weiter kräftig und hebt Ausblick erneut an - Neuer CFO
ABB-Aktie schiesst hoch: ABB mit starkem Quartal -- Auftragseingang zieht deutlich an
D-Wave Quantum und IonQ im Aufwind: Texas-Gesetz könnte Quanten-Aktien weiter beflügeln
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK und HENSOLDT verzeichnen Kursgewinne - Marktausblick für den Rüstungssektor bleibt positiv
Swatch-Aktie dennoch deutlich in Grün: Swatch Group mit massivem Gewinneinbruch
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
Lucid-Aktie +36 %: Lucid, Nuro und Uber schliessen Kooperation bei autonomen Robotaxis - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
DocMorris-Aktie springt hoch: DocMorris gewährt deutschen Kunden wieder Bargeldbonus
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie steigt kräftig: D-Wave Quantum erhält Kaufempfehlung von Jim Cramer
Aktien von Volatus, Clara Tech & DroneShield: Diese Auslandstitel gewinnen bei europäischen Investoren an Beliebtheit

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 28: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
