Malaysia GDP Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - Malaysia will on Friday release preliminary Q2 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the first quarter, GDP was up 4.4 percent on year.

Malaysia also will see June figures for imports, exports and trade balance; in May, imports rose 6.6 percent on year and exports were down an annual 1.1 percent for a trade surplus of MYR0.80 billion.

Japan will see June data for national consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was up 0.3 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.7 percent.

New Zealand will see June numbers for credit card spending; in May, spending was up 2.2 percent on year.