Japan Capital Spending Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release Q1 figures for capital spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, capex was down 0.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide April numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation. Imports are expected to rise 6.5 percent on year, up from 5.34 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.75 percent, up from 3.16 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $2.75 billion, down from $4.33 billion a month earlier.

Overall inflation is expected to eased 0.02 percent on month and climb 1.95 percent on year after rising 1.17 percent on month and 1.95 percent on year in March. Core CPI is seen steady at an annual 2.50 percent.

Hong Kong will release April data for retail sales; in March, sales were down 3.5 percent on year.

Several or the regional nations will see May results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including South Korea, Japan (Jibun), Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Finally, the markets in New Zealand (queen's birthday), Malaysia (Agong's birthday), China (Dragon Boat Festival) and Thailand (queen's birthday) are closed on Monday.