Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’227 0.3%  SPI 16’850 0.4%  Dow 42’270 0.1%  DAX 23’997 0.3%  Euro 0.9334 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’367 -0.1%  Gold 3’292 -0.8%  Bitcoin 86’123 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8220 -0.1%  Öl 63.9 -0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411
Top News
Roche-Aktie: Verbesserung von Überlebenschancen mit Brustkrebs-Kandidaten Itovebi
Meyer Burger-Aktie: Meyer Burger stellt Insolvenzantrag in Deutschland
Leclanché-Aktie: Leclanché verpasst Frist für Jahresbericht - Aktie ausgesetzt
Goldman Sachs-Aktie: Zwei Jahre Haft für Ex-Bankier nach Milliarden-Skandal
Youngtimers verschiebt Geschäftsberichtspublikation wiederholt - Aktien ausgesetzt
Suche...
200.- Saxo-Deal
02.06.2025 00:03:45

Japan Capital Spending Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - Japan will on Monday release Q1 figures for capital spending, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the previous three months, capex was down 0.2 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide April numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and inflation. Imports are expected to rise 6.5 percent on year, up from 5.34 percent in March. Exports are called higher by an annual 5.75 percent, up from 3.16 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is seen at $2.75 billion, down from $4.33 billion a month earlier.

Overall inflation is expected to eased 0.02 percent on month and climb 1.95 percent on year after rising 1.17 percent on month and 1.95 percent on year in March. Core CPI is seen steady at an annual 2.50 percent.

Hong Kong will release April data for retail sales; in March, sales were down 3.5 percent on year.

Several or the regional nations will see May results for their respective manufacturing PMIs from S&P Global, including South Korea, Japan (Jibun), Taiwan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

Finally, the markets in New Zealand (queen's birthday), Malaysia (Agong's birthday), China (Dragon Boat Festival) and Thailand (queen's birthday) are closed on Monday.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
"Trump-Put" sorgt für Erholung an den Börsen - Zweifel bleiben wohl dennoch
KW 22: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Was Analysten im Mai vom Papier halten
KW 22: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Mai 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Gold-Comeback: Nachfrage steigt im ersten Quartal 2025 auf Mehrjahreshoch
So schätzen die Analysten die Tesla-Aktie im Mai 2025 ein
Aktien von US Steel und Nippon Steel: Trump stellt "Partnerschaft" in Aussicht
Analysten sehen für Nestlé-Aktie schwarz

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2025
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen im Mai 2025
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Mai 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Mai 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die Ei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}