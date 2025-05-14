Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.05.2025 00:00:38

Australia Unemployment Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - Australia will on Thursday release April numbers for unemployment, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 4.1 percent, with the addition of 20,900 jobs following the increase of 32,200 jobs in March.

South Korea will provide April data for imports, export and trade balance. In March, imports were down 2.7 percent on year and exports rose 3.7 percent for a trade surplus of 4.88 billion.

Indonesia will see April figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In March, imports were up 5.34 percent on year and exports rose 3.16 percent for a trade surplus of $4.33 billion.

